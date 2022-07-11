 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Fark's mascot says Hold my Nuts   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Ironic, Eastern Gray Squirrel, grey squirrel populations, Tree squirrel, oral contraceptives, female grey squirrels, government scientists, Red squirrels, good progress  
•       •       •

977 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they want to take care of these things, they can take a couple dozen East Texans, starve them for a few days, then send them out there with shotguns.  The population will be reduced to easily managed levels in a week.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel Song
Youtube omUK1qmNSbY
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: If they want to take care of these things, they can take a couple dozen East Texans, starve them for a few days, then send them out there with shotguns.  The population will be reduced to easily managed levels in a week.


Yes, but what about the squirrels? How are we going to get rid of them?
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: If they want to take care of these things, they can take a couple dozen East Texans, starve them for a few days, then send them out there with shotguns.  The population will be reduced to easily managed levels in a week.


I'd prefer we use the contraceptives in East Texas drinking water.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: UberDave: If they want to take care of these things, they can take a couple dozen East Texans, starve them for a few days, then send them out there with shotguns.  The population will be reduced to easily managed levels in a week.

Yes, but what about the squirrels? How are we going to get rid of them?


Tigers....
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How do I get some of the contraceptive? I HATE GREY SQUIRRELS.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They do fry up well.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There was a black squirrel in my yard this weekend it was awesome. Usually just gray ones around here.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ageist scientist bastards have issues with us "greys" now?

*furiously dials AARP on his big-button mobile*
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

northernmanor: How do I get some of the contraceptive? I HATE GREY SQUIRRELS.


^

Kill them all.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't ghey squirrels pretty much limit themselves?

/oh...never mind
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Catholic church is against contraception for grey squirrels but okay with the eradication of the natives.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clemson has been doing this for years to deal with their campus squirrel problems
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Generally, that costs extra.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: If they want to take care of these things, they can take a couple dozen East Texans, starve them for a few days, then send them out there with shotguns.  The population will be reduced to easily managed levels in a week.


The population of East Texans, and more than a few Brits."He wuz coming right for me! I had to stand muh ground! USA! USA! USA!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The ol' Bob Barker treatment?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
squirrel
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.