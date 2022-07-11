 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   A car hits an apartment and then this guy shows up. It's a beautiful world   (youtube.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 12:35 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a cheerful, happy man.
Positively gay with glee.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
he's right, you know
 
Honudiver
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yup, he is right....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hide your kids, hide your wife because they running over everyone in here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Channel 4 should throw some compensation his way and make that early 15 or so seconds one of their promo clips.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Hide your kids, hide your wife because they running over everyone in here.


I was thinking myself that the remix song of this could be amazing
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I farking love this guy.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
this might be one of the best Monday gifts ever.
this guy is brilliant and making my week.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.