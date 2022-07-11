 Skip to content
(Twitter)   ERCOT issues warning for possible rolling blackouts on Monday. There were past opportunities to connect the power grid to the American and Mexican Pavillions, but the Texas Pavillion loudly insisted on individual ruggedness   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they should drill for more oil.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Breaking: ERCOT has issued an alert for possible rolling blackouts freedoms Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. "A projected reserve capacity shortage freedom with no market solution available." Additionally, ERCOT has issued a call for energy freedom conservation Monday.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disney's like, woke and all. The best electricity comes from MAGA!!.!.!.!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?


No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone who left Texas a few months ago and dealt with that crap, I am laughing.  Granted I'm in Arizona so we may have this problem soon but I like any time I can laugh at Texas. It wasn't worth the money living there.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.


Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.

Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.


The natural gas comes from there too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texans, you knew the job was dangerous when you took it...

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Life by the drop
Youtube H7ZPMScX9-k
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Austin hit 110° today. The third hottest day on record.
Tomorrow's forecast is for the same.
It's going to be 100+ for the next seven days at least.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.

Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.


If only there were a way to produce electricity from that glowing orb in the sky that's making it so hot in Texas.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Austin hit 110° today. The third hottest day on record.
Tomorrow's forecast is for the same.
It's going to be 100+ for the next seven days at least.


The Earth, Wind, and Fire concert in Dallas this coming Friday will be replaced with the Fire, Fire, and Fire band.

Also Carlos Satana will be making an appearance because it'll be hotter than hell on the stage.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.

Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.

If only there were a way to produce electricity from that glowing orb in the sky that's making it so hot in Texas.


Solar and wind make up nearly 20% of Texas' electricity already. 5% more and all this shiat wouldn't be an issue.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texas, meet climate change.
Climate change, meet Texas.

Oh, you've already met? Excellent.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: labman: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.

Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.

If only there were a way to produce electricity from that glowing orb in the sky that's making it so hot in Texas.

Solar and wind make up nearly 20% of Texas' electricity already. 5% more and all this shiat wouldn't be an issue.


I wonder how far along Texas is on building out grid battery storage capacity? That's the key to keeping the lights on during peak load when the solar generation drops off on hot evenings and everyone's still cranking AC.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't think of them as victims of heat stroke but rather martyrs for Capitalism
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Don't think of them as victims of heat stroke but rather martyrs for Capitalism FREEDUM


FTFY
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Texas, meet climate change.
Climate change, meet Texas.

Oh, you've already met? Excellent.


No, actually, Texass is very deliberately pretending not to know who or what climate change is, all "New phone, who dis?"
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.


🎵It's a small state after all.🎵
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should start canning cow farts for methane. Burn it. Done.

Fixed forever.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they recognize there aren't any market solutions. That's a step, I guess...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: feckingmorons: OptionC: feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?

No.

Texas.

The place where the oil comes from is going to have rolling blackouts.

Oil fired power plants generate less than 1% of the electricity in the US so all that oil won't help them too much.

If only there were a way to produce electricity from that glowing orb in the sky that's making it so hot in Texas.


But that would require an enormous amount of land not already in use!  Texas doesn't have that!  And you'd need storage, too.  For that amount of energy, we'd be talking a state-of-the-art industrial battery manufacturing plant.  Like Texas has that?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in California, the land folks will tell you is a communist paradise.  Not only have I never had human feces in my front yard, I haven't had the power go out in probably close to 10 years, no matter how hot it gets.

Today the tree the city planted in my front yard some 60 years ago started to crack at one of it's major branches.  The city sent people over in under an hour to cut off the branch and keep it from falling on the sidewalk.  On a Sunday.

I'm ok with paying a few bucks in taxes to not live in a third world country.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least no one is gonna freeze to death this time.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz seen prepping for his Alaskan vacation this time?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: whither_apophis: Don't think of them as victims of heat stroke but rather martyrs for Capitalism FREEDUM

FTFY


Martyrs for FREEDUM got copyrighted by the NRA
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manditory:
King of the Hill-If It Gets One Degree Hotter I'm Gonna Kick Your Ass!
Youtube eKBGHhc1E5o
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.ercot.com/news/release?id=90030206-5cf5-db8e-13d1-f8fe2bd0128f
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: At least no one is gonna freeze to death this time.


Just wait a few months.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: I live in California, the land folks will tell you is a communist paradise.  Not only have I never had human feces in my front yard, I haven't had the power go out in probably close to 10 years, no matter how hot it gets.

Today the tree the city planted in my front yard some 60 years ago started to crack at one of it's major branches.  The city sent people over in under an hour to cut off the branch and keep it from falling on the sidewalk.  On a Sunday.

I'm ok with paying a few bucks in taxes to not live in a third world country.


I'm a SMUD customer and we've never lost power during peak load.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Summer is sneaky like that, just showing up with no warning. If anyone had told Texas that it would be facing temperatures over 100F, perhaps something could have been done to prepare. Please pray for Texas.

/Abbott will be blaming Biden by mid-afternoon tomorrow
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Ted Cruz seen prepping for his Alaskan vacation this time?


Uh, that's the state that's part of the US.

Cruz hates this country, he'd go to Iceland or Patagonia.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

karl2025: Well, at least they recognize there aren't any market solutions. That's a step, I guess...


But if there's no market solutions, that means there's NO solutions.  So enjoy your rolling blackouts, there's no possible way to avoid them. Ever.

The market is all.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: At least no one is gonna freeze to death this time.


I don't get texass. Like it gets hot and humid sometimes up here and downright cold as fark too. But we just deal with it. I guess if you can't shoot it in texass you just have no way of dealing with nature?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gonna run my AC all night and set it to 85° to do my part. Downloaded the new season of The Boys.

One problem with solar is that it looses efficiency when it gets hot. You build up a solar grid to help with the AC draw, then on a hard day it drops the ball.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?


You're thinking of EPCOT.  This is the fungus that grows on rye and and causes people to have unholy hallucinations.  There are some who'd say tripping is the best way to experience Disney, though.

DISNEY ON ACID // ABBE MAY
Youtube dQBkE-6-k4g
 
Trik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a pavilion might look like
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: I live in California, the land folks will tell you is a communist paradise.  Not only have I never had human feces in my front yard, I haven't had the power go out in probably close to 10 years, no matter how hot it gets.

Today the tree the city planted in my front yard some 60 years ago started to crack at one of it's major branches.  The city sent people over in under an hour to cut off the branch and keep it from falling on the sidewalk.  On a Sunday.

I'm ok with paying a few bucks in taxes to not live in a third world country.


I occasionally, but rarely, lose power here in Washington. And being completely honest it's due to either dumbasses hitting poles or wind storms when it does go out. Hell, the city has been doing a crapload of work on the streets lately too. Granted it's a pain in the ass getting around since they closed my preferred way over the railroad for said construction, but it's not a huge problem.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I seriously can't believe we let people who think it's a good idea to live in Texas vote. Let's just let it be its own country like they want.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: That big golf ball looking thing near Disney World?


Yeah, the one with Walt's frozen head in it.

(No one at Disney will confirm nor deny that hypothesis...)
 
Negligible
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darkmythology: I seriously can't believe we let people who think it's a good idea to live in Texas vote. Let's just let it be its own country like they want.


Sigh....

fark you.

That is all.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Iczer: Maybe you should drive: I live in California, the land folks will tell you is a communist paradise.  Not only have I never had human feces in my front yard, I haven't had the power go out in probably close to 10 years, no matter how hot it gets.

Today the tree the city planted in my front yard some 60 years ago started to crack at one of it's major branches.  The city sent people over in under an hour to cut off the branch and keep it from falling on the sidewalk.  On a Sunday.

I'm ok with paying a few bucks in taxes to not live in a third world country.

I occasionally, but rarely, lose power here in Washington. And being completely honest it's due to either dumbasses hitting poles or wind storms when it does go out. Hell, the city has been doing a crapload of work on the streets lately too. Granted it's a pain in the ass getting around since they closed my preferred way over the railroad for said construction, but it's not a huge problem.


That happens.  I'm just glad I don't live in a place where the power goes out every time it gets hot outside.  And I'm more glad I don't see that as the way things should be.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Power will be cut off Tuesday, during the entire length of the next televised Jan 6 committee hearing.
This will be described as "a coincidence."
 
LedLawless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Iczer: Maybe you should drive: I live in California, the land folks will tell you is a communist paradise.  Not only have I never had human feces in my front yard, I haven't had the power go out in probably close to 10 years, no matter how hot it gets.

Today the tree the city planted in my front yard some 60 years ago started to crack at one of it's major branches.  The city sent people over in under an hour to cut off the branch and keep it from falling on the sidewalk.  On a Sunday.

I'm ok with paying a few bucks in taxes to not live in a third world country.

I occasionally, but rarely, lose power here in Washington. And being completely honest it's due to either dumbasses hitting poles or wind storms when it does go out. Hell, the city has been doing a crapload of work on the streets lately too. Granted it's a pain in the ass getting around since they closed my preferred way over the railroad for said construction, but it's not a huge problem.

That happens.  I'm just glad I don't live in a place where the power goes out every time it gets hot outside.  And I'm more glad I don't see that as the way things should be.


Or cold.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought this was a really neat way to store electricity, read it last week.

https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/06/30/enormous-water-battery-in-switzerland-will-help-prevent-power-shortages

Probably can't do it in Texas because the terrain isn't rugged enough, but. There are solutions out there.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Judging by the comments I read on Facebook (why yes I do like to torture myself), the issue is all the electric cars.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The issue of course is how the Texas government has set up the energy market.

Most US energy markets have two components - an energy market, and a capacity market.  The former is how power consumers get the cheapest energy from power producers.  The latter ensures that at any time, enough energy COULD be produced to meet predicted peak demand.  Without this second component, market dynamics squeezes out "excess" production capacity... as a power producer, there is no money in keeping idle production capacity around unless you are being subsidized to do so.

Texas very deliberately decided not to have a capacity market.  Instead, they wanted the cheapest possible electricity, and they saw paying for capacity as a barrier to that.  Here is an article in which they described their thinking, with an excerpt below:

That Texas doesn't have a forward capacity market is one of the market's signature design features.  Consider a market like the Pennsylvania-Jersey-Maryland (PJM) Interconnection. To keep its grid reliable, PJM maintains a forward capacity market (the largest in the world) whereby the capacity needed to meet peak demand is procured three years in advance of its delivery day.  Using this model, PJM procured a comfortable reserve of about 21% above its reserve target in its latest capacity auction. The onus of paying for this surplus of capacity falls to ratepayers in the market, who pay for PJM's reserve margin with higher capacity prices/demand charges.  The ERCOT market, in contrast, aims to keep costs incurred by its ratepayers at a minimum by avoiding an unnecessary surplus of capacity.  Back to the original question of why doesn't ERCOT have a capacity market. The answer is simple and decidedly Texan: Economics. Economics. Economics.

So Texas very deliberately doesn't pay for "excess" capacity.  The result is an energy market that is capable of efficiently producing enough energy for normal circumstances but has little ability to deal with supply surges.  That wouldn't necessarily be a problem if Texas could import energy to meet those surges.  But Texas doesn't want Federal regulation of their energy market.  Connectivity to other grids means interstate commerce, which falls under Federal oversight.  Texas decided that avoidance of Federal regulation was more important than the ability to import energy from other grids.  Hence Texas has very limited ability to import energy.

The combination of these two things... very little "excess" capacity and very little ability to import energy from other grids... results in the blackouts that Texas now routinely sees during times of "unusual" peak demand.  Unless Texas starts paying for capacity or gives up on "self reliance", these blackouts will become more and more frequent.
 
