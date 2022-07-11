 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Isn't yoga supposed to be calming?   (ksl.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoga is old and busted.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Das can now teach Yoga while he's in jail for a long stretch.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear about goat yoga and clench. Maybe if you don't have any berries it's good, but I'm keeping my distance.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OLD AND BUSTED: Don't culturally appropriate.

NEW HOTNESS: ... or I'll shoot up your damn house.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The homeowner, who also owns a yoga studio

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dhalsim would've roasted the person.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Das had "accused Americans of not teaching yoga correctly"

barnorama.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This kind of thing will happen when they don't have goats.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw some right-wing yoga instructor on some news channel. I guess he had failed at wrestling and rejected all the 'new age stuff' and all that. I think he was in Venice Beach - I've never been there, but nothing I hear about that place surprises me anymore, even people like him.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trigger Happy Meditation
Youtube SKeTKprEKnc
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I saw some right-wing yoga instructor on some news channel. I guess he had failed at wrestling and rejected all the 'new age stuff' and all that. I think he was in Venice Beach - I've never been there, but nothing I hear about that place surprises me anymore, even people like him.


-
...right-wing yoga instructor

I can't read this phrase without giggling; it seems like a contradiction in terms, like "hippie drill sergeant".
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, instead of complaining and instructing, he decided to kill all the teachers. Great. Sounds like redneck logic.
 
drxym
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yoga sounds harmless but there is a lot of cuckoo bananas cults built around it.
 
