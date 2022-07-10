 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTUL Tulsa)   Fark-ready headline: "Man arrested after attempting to escape police on lawnmower"   (ktul.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Man, Crime, police, lawnmower  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't believe what I just read?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Again?  This seems to happen every couple of weeks in Florida.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Why were the police on lawnmowers? Was it an effort to reduce the number of high-speed chases?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Again?  This seems to happen every couple of weeks in Florida.


I'm a lib like you. I've enjoyed your posts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Again?  This seems to happen every couple of weeks in Florida.



Last July:

https://www.pasconewsonline.com/news/pasco-news/breaking-woman-in-stolen-vehicle-hits-a-person-on-lawnmower-while-fleeing-from-deputies/article_f02af2fd-b813-5c60-8ab1-9c4ea52e68a9.html
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Okaloosa and meth checks out
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
                                      The race is on!

     
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

johnryan51: aleister_greynight: Again?  This seems to happen every couple of weeks in Florida.

I'm a lib like you. I've enjoyed your posts.
[Fark user image 425x407]


Cheers.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Again?  This seems to happen every couple of weeks in Florida.


Californian here.  About 12 years ago, during the 4th of July parade in my town, the Clampers walked through downtown.  One of them was on a riding lawnmower.  Someone in the crowd recognized it as his stolen lawnmower and alerted a nearby police officer.  The police officer tried to stop the guy on the stolen lawnmower, but he took off, jumped off, and ran through downtown.  He ended up getting caught and sent off to jail.  The Clampers always make things interesting.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cousin-in-law was driving me somewhere in her small town and she joked about all the people who drive mowers around because they're not going far.  Me/Debbie Downer:  "Probably lost their licenses for DUIs."  <sigh>  "You're probably right."  Sometimes I can't help but bring the room down even if the room's a car.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm binging old eps of Reno 911 at the moment and this sounds straight out of that.
 
Katwang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
John Deere's slogan says nothing about out running cops.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.