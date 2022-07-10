 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   From the people who brought you the $6M Man, we now bring you the $100M Hoohah. Hoohah? Hoohah   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Maine, U.S. state, future of green energy projects, New England, Hydroelectricity, Massachusetts, World energy resources and consumption, state of Maine  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 4:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn it.  I misread that as the "$100M Hookah" was expecting a very different article.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mainers were upset that the project did not line their pockets sufficiently, according to the article.  How dare someone bring them more electricity, dammit!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got you all in check!
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby's mom's hoohah is considerably cheaper. Usually a couple of chalupas is enough.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well let's just get this out of the way

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to try a $100M hoohah, but I'm worried about the maintenance costs.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size

Argle-bargle or foofaraw? You be the judge!
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's way more than hoohah costs in Pahrump. And it's legal there.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We can rebuilt it.  We have the Viagra.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hoohah aquatica
 
rikrok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1200 Megawatts? Great scott!
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Taking vajazzling to the next level
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.