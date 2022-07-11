 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Cop who killed Tamir Rice will not be the only cop in Pennsylvania town   (masslive.com) divider line
31
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.


I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be shot dead. F*ck the police.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He "with drew"  his application eh?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pony Express apparently hadn't yet brought news of this officer's "expoits".
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I found it strange that someone would move here all the way from Cleveland, Ohio, for $18 an hour. But I heard that he wanted to get away from it all and come here to hunt and fish."

Oh, he's probably coming to "hunt" alright, but not for wildlife....

/As a NE Ohio resident, GOOD! This trigger happy lunatic shouldn't be near guns, people, most animals, or anything resembling authority.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whoever hired him made a big mistake," said Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice. "He shouldn't be a police officer anywhere in the United States."

Hey now, please don't give him a Move To Canada option... that sentence is four words loo long.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fully expected a not=now typo in the headline. Pleasantly surprised.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.

I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.


You two think it's reasonable that the Mayor should be running background checks?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would it be too much to ask that cops need a certification and murdering, raping, planting evidence on someone means you lose it. Christ, I need a certification to do accounting. My mother needs one for teaching, my sister for nursing.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"he wanted to get away from it all and come here to hunt and fish."

For what, exactly?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd have figured out he was in the wrong line of work.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So he wants to be a keystone cop?
 
karnal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badafuco: He should be shot dead. F*ck the police.



Isn't that Saturday night?
 
meathome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "he wanted to get away from it all and come here to hunt and fish."

For what, exactly?


That's the question.

Having said that, Tioga is quite the place for hunting and fishing in the state. It's why a lot of people live there.

It is also very much MAGA country. So if that segment of the population was able to band together and protest against this guy, it really speaks volumes.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.

I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.


I've driven through Tioga.  I think there's a possibility that they haven't even heard of the internet there.

/it's the kind of place where you hear banjo music in the background
//whole place kinda died when the bypass was built....40 years ago
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.

I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.


He rolled down the window and shouted "Hey Google" and didn't get any response, so he fired that application on over to Tammy at HR.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Sunidesus: Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.

I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.

You two think it's reasonable that the Mayor should be running background checks?


He's the mayor of a 700-person town. It's not like he's swamped with responsibilities far more important than overseeing the hiring process of the town's only police officer. Does he have to do the background check? No. Should he have been deeply involved in the hiring process? Yes.

(Fwiw, I have family in Williamsport who said that, knowing this mayor, he totally knew about Rice. He probably just didn't care.)
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Megathuma: BunchaRubes: Sunidesus: Gordon Bennett: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

It's time for him to step down as mayor. There's no coming back from an oversight as grievous as this.

I was gonna say. Apparently that "thorough" background check didn't include a google search.

You two think it's reasonable that the Mayor should be running background checks?

He's the mayor of a 700-person town. It's not like he's swamped with responsibilities far more important than overseeing the hiring process of the town's only police officer. Does he have to do the background check? No. Should he have been deeply involved in the hiring process? Yes.

(Fwiw, I have family in Williamsport who said that, knowing this mayor, he totally knew about Rice. He probably just didn't care.)


Lmao get a grip.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, he should look for a different line of work.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meathome: vudukungfu: "he wanted to get away from it all and come here to hunt and fish."

For what, exactly?

That's the question.

Having said that, Tioga is quite the place for hunting and fishing in the state. It's why a lot of people live there.

It is also very much MAGA country. So if that segment of the population was able to band together and protest against this guy, it really speaks volumes.


Saturday night cross burnings are big
 
Klyukva
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the officer knew it was a toy when he opened fire, but if the police were prosecuted for honest mistakes resulting in others dying like anyone else would be, they would make fewer honest mistakes.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: "Whoever hired him made a big mistake," said Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice. "He shouldn't be a police officer anywhere in the United States."

Hey now, please don't give him a Move To Canada option... that sentence is four words loo long.


There's no risk to him getting in to the RCMP. The background checks they do are ridiculously thorough.
 
callmeox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's more info out there from other sources.

Council members put his name down as Lechmann not Loehmann so he passed the background check.  Same council member told the mayor that he passed the background check based on the faulty search.

Council member has resigned.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Klyukva: I'm not saying the officer knew it was a toy when he opened fire, but if the police were prosecuted for honest mistakes resulting in others dying like anyone else would be, they would make fewer honest mistakes.


He thinks black people are toys.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The one nice thing about the US's unrestricted gun access is that essentially useless men have a pretty high suicide rate.

Why are you still breathing, you disgusting fark?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

How to start a background check: "Type subject name into GOOGLE"

Seriously.
 
callmeox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rewind2846: "I was under the impression that there was a thorough background check into him, that he didn't have any issues," Mayor David Wilcox told cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

How to start a background check: "Type subject name into GOOGLE"

Seriously.


It helps if council members don't intentionally misspell the candidates name when performing the background check.

The mayor actually appears to be in the clear on this one but that's yet to be determined.
 
callmeox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some more info on this.  PA has a system for these background checks and it looks like multiple members of the town council (husband and wife) worked to subvert the process.

https://www.cleveland.com/news/2022/07/pa-town-broke-law-in-hiring-process-of-cop-who-killed-tamir-rice-ag-says.html
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

moto-geek: MrKevvy: "Whoever hired him made a big mistake," said Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice. "He shouldn't be a police officer anywhere in the United States."

Hey now, please don't give him a Move To Canada option... that sentence is four words loo long.

There's no risk to him getting in to the RCMP. The background checks they do are ridiculously thorough.


The RCMP needs racists who'd be down to oppress First Nations people, and Officer McShooty here seems the type
 
