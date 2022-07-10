 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   They are planning on leaving the giant Dixie Cup on the roof; no word on whether they plan on leaving the graffiti that appears to say RIP GREG   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Tax, Wilson Area School District, Councillor, council members Thursday night, Developer Nick Tsapatsaris, tax break, County council, economic development committee  
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should repaint it to jazz.

Jazz
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One could also say " that's one Dixie enormous"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bart's Factory
Youtube rXOzV1o0uhM
 
