 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   A Far Side cartoon years spoofed a bunch of doctors who skipped spleen in training. Now, for a case of a urologist who took out a spleen instead of a kidney   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
54
    More: Fail, Kidney, Fresno woman, Nephrology, Mike Ball, Physician, Fresno, California, diseased kidney, Fresno County Superior Court  
•       •       •

1163 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Jul 2022 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They don't even look the same.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: They don't even look the same.



Q: What do you call a doctor who was graduated last in their class?

.
.
.

A: Doctor.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another instance of cartoons pedicting the future. And it's the Far Side, so eat your hearts out, Simpson believers.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Another instance of cartoons pedicting the future. And it's the Far Side, so eat your hearts out, Simpson believers.


I don't doubt the cows are plotting against us.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spleen, kidney, what's the difference? We all die in the end.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little help on the cartoon? I don't remember that spleen one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always fixable.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pimentel said he expected the case to be settled out of court.
"The doctor does not want this case to follow him," Pimentel said.
"Ninety-nine percent of cases settle" out of court, he added. "The fact is, this is so egregious, they should settle."

Of course, if it's that egregious it should be a slam dunk and a big award from the jury. And it will follow him. Oh, will it follow him.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all of you having a consensual stroke or something? Wtf does this headline even mean? How are you responding?

Should I be taking more Crazy Pills?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: brantgoose: Another instance of cartoons pedicting the future. And it's the Far Side, so eat your hearts out, Simpson believers.

I don't doubt the cows are plotting against us.


But moo aren't sure are moo.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.


This right here is how Trump got elected.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close enough.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're just supposed to vent those.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Little help on the cartoon? I don't remember that spleen one.

[Fark user image image 425x460]


Me neither. When I tried a Google image search for "far side spleen cartoon", it actually gave me a result for your post from a few minutes ago. Also, this:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: C18H27NO3: If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.

This right here is how Trump got elected.


Not even close. Nothing about TFG ever implied intelligence.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
global.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Russ1642: C18H27NO3: If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.

This right here is how Trump got elected.

Not even close. Nothing about TFG ever implied intelligence.


The point was that people thought he was cool. They looked up to him. Hard to imagine I know.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh  the other leg, my bad.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the closest one I can think of.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: Oh  the other leg, my bad.


That happened to a relative of mine. Who knew that leg was worth $3million?

/ Not joking.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: C18H27NO3: If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.

This right here is how Trump got elected.


And you voted for Biden/Clinton/Sanders?

Lulz
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hopelessly obscure
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shryke: Russ1642: C18H27NO3: If Gary Larson ran for president I would vote for him without hesitation.

This right here is how Trump got elected.

And you voted for Biden/Clinton/Sanders?

Lulz


I voted for Justin.
 
Farkhole [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x575]


Leaving satisficed and spleen-less.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkhole [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
artifishy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: They don't even look the same.


It took 5 pathologists to determine the removed kidney was in fact a spleen. Either there is some resemblance, or a lot of bad doctoring going around.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pimentel, Parfitt's attorney...
This should be its own cartoon.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
[disapproving side-to-side head nod]
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mcmnky: aleister_greynight: They don't even look the same.

It took 5 pathologists to determine the removed kidney was in fact a spleen. Either there is some resemblance, or a lot of bad doctoring going around.


Naw. They just documented the hell out of the mistake. They probably rounded up everyone there who could give a professional opinion so there was no questioning the veracity of the claim later on.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i do believe the good doctor got ahold of that headline
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby here, sorry about the bad memory. It wasn't Gary Larson, it was Sidney Harris
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 456x500]

Subby here, sorry about the bad memory. It wasn't Gary Larson, it was Sidney Harris


Irony alert
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This can't be that rare. The spleen is of similar shape and size and is located slightly above the left kidney. Spleen can also move around a bit in the body.
In the screencap below the spleen is blue.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The main screwup is not noticing that there was no ureter.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's really tough to sharpie a warning on interior organs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Yeah, it's really tough to sharpie a warning on interior organs.


You can laser them though.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcmnky: aleister_greynight: They don't even look the same.

It took 5 pathologists to determine the removed kidney was in fact a spleen. Either there is some resemblance, or a lot of bad doctoring going around.


One to make the diagnosis.
A second to confirm it.
The third to call the original surgeon.
The fourth to phone the hospital administrator and lawyer.
The fifth is a buddy of the first pathologist who showed up when the first called him saying,"You won't believe this!"
 
Superjoe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Yeah, it's really tough to sharpie a warning on interior organs.


Still better than the time they cut open a guy and removed one of those cushion tags that says "Do Not Remove Under Penalty of Law". I'm really not sure how they did that...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shryke: Are all of you having a consensual stroke or something? Wtf does this headline even mean? How are you responding?

Should I be taking more Crazy Pills?


Around here, headlines and non-sequiturs go together like chain saws and cottage cheese.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.