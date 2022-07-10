 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Suddenly, Starfish   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Strange, shot  
•       •       •

1306 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 10:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Japan is weird dude
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

giantmeteor: Japan is weird dude


I read that in a Russian accent and assumed it was about a child of wealthy parents who gave him a weird made up first name
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew that edible tasted off...

I guess I will stop having the Starfish Hitler hallucinations in a few hours.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was so shocking and traumatic that I don't think I'll ever be able to bury my face in a starfish again.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has that been Rifftraxed yet, because if not...
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought this was going to be another Texas AG thread.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: That was so shocking and traumatic that I don't think I'll ever be able to bury my face in a starfish again.


maybe you'll still be able to see the goats.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen enough Kikaida to know what was coming
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this turn into p*rn after the cut? Because it feels like it should turn into some sort of tentacle-action---

Yeah, too much tequila, too early in the evening. I'll stop here.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: Does this turn into p*rn after the cut? Because it feels like it should turn into some sort of tentacle-action---

Yeah, too much tequila, too early in the evening. I'll stop here.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You have to close one eye, and squint with the other. But it's definitely an octopus pulling a goatse.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the first draft plans for the suicide squad movie?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This will end up as the same old internet argument of whether the starfish was purple or brown.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if those things are related to the Pacific Northwest tree octopus.
zapatopi.netView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Patrick Star, you've got some 'splaining to do...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not being familiar with Kamen Rider, I would have guessed a Godfrey Ho movie.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
was expecting catt butt lipstick
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: I thought this was going to be another Texas AG thread.


One edible, one Ranger.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, I had no farking clue how that would end.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Megathuma: Does this turn into p*rn after the cut? Because it feels like it should turn into some sort of tentacle-action---

Yeah, too much tequila, too early in the evening. I'll stop here.

[Fark user image image 425x331]
You have to close one eye, and squint with the other. But it's definitely an octopus pulling a goatse.


I still remember being at a friend's house back in the 80s, and the Playboy Channel came on perfectly for about 5 to 7 seconds.

IIRC, there was probably 5 or 6 of us in the living room....and it made us so happy.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta love old Kamen Rider
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Special Guest: I wonder if those things are related to the Pacific Northwest tree octopus.
[zapatopi.net image 280x373]


had the same train of thought,
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Starfish Hitler was the name of my Beach Boys / Franz Ferdinand cover band in college.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I did nazi that ending coming.
 
valkore
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I did not sea that ending coming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

plecos: Has that been Rifftraxed yet, because if not...


I'd like to see that, too, but honestly this movie looks like it has merits of its own that could warrant a watch.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was f*cked.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: [Fark user image image 350x270]


. . . sort of want?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
d1w8c6s6gmwlek.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you meet the Hitler on the road, kill him.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Megathuma: Does this turn into p*rn after the cut? Because it feels like it should turn into some sort of tentacle-action---

Yeah, too much tequila, too early in the evening. I'll stop here.

[Fark user image 425x331]
You have to close one eye, and squint with the other. But it's definitely an octopus pulling a goatse.


NSFW that!  I can clearly see a nipple
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chocolate starfish?
 
ifky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What happens next? Dolphin Mussolini?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Megathuma: Does this turn into p*rn after the cut? Because it feels like it should turn into some sort of tentacle-action---

Yeah, too much tequila, too early in the evening. I'll stop here.

[Fark user image 425x331]
You have to close one eye, and squint with the other. But it's definitely an octopus pulling a goatse.


Also, I can't believe I used to be jerkin the gherkin to scrambled like that...

Times sure have come a long way - from paper and scrambled cable channels, to a 4K gopro strapped to a dudes hog as he rails a chick.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Before I clicked I thought this was gonna go in a completely different direction.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the Aquaman spinoff for Amber Heard?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Didn't a starfish take control of Superman?  Those things are dangerous.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, when I first saw that thing in the tree, I said to myself:
"That's no starfish - that's a face farking bat"
So, I thought 
"Hmmm, maybe I do know how this ends"
Then it ended with a FaceFarking Hitler Bat, and you know what . . .  I DID NAZI THAT COMING!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [c.tenor.com image 498x259]


Needs more Margot Robbie
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Starfish? Where are you going? Starfish are you going swimming? Where are you going? Where are you going again Starfish? Was it the Chad?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.