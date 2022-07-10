 Skip to content
(Ukrinform)   Not satisfied getting their asses kicked by the Ukrainians, the Russians have started kicking their own asses by annihilating separatist units in Donetsk region   (ukrinform.net) divider line
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Orcs gotta orc.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
LOL

Slava Ukraini, motherf*ckers!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What part of 'genocide' did they not understand?

Eat shiat, traitors.
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
in the intercepted call, one of the "DPR" soldiers tells his interlocutor

well, there's the problem

coldfeet-space.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least...we hope that it was a separatist unit and not a unit that had been press-ganged.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's gotta be pretty bad if you're a Russian and trust your odds against the Russians rather than the Ukrainians.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Never retreat, comrades!  Do not surrender one millimeter of the Soviet Union Ukraine New Russian Empire!
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat boy: in the intercepted call, one of the "DPR" soldiers tells his interlocutor

well, there's the problem

[coldfeet-space.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com image 717x403]


People do not see the similarity between an interocitor and the flux capacitor in Back to the Future and quantum processors.

But I did. Future tech is not going to sneak up on me. Obviously we are being goaded into the next big breakthrough by our alien overlords.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Russians have stopped Ukraine from attacking this particular separatist company.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these LPR/DPR units conscripted people from the territory they took over? Or are they volunteers from the separatists that were causing trouble for Ukraine in those areas? Because if it's the former then that's just farking awful all around for the poor souls who're being forced to fight. If it's the latter then good, let them kill each other.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this rate, Russia may retreat past the Russian border, if Ukraine's front line reaches Etorofu island, Kunashiri island, Shikotan island and Habomai island, this is over.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reap the whirlwind, traitors
 
doctorguilty
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Burn baby burn, Moscow Inferno, burn baby burn....."
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which Russian general thought this was a military strategy training manual?
 
