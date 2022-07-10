 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Glacier collapse in Kyrgyzstan goes from interesting to "oh dear God" in less than a minute   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

1513 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 7:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gravity.

How does it work?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uhm is that guy alive?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He kept zooming out, and I kept wondering when that would stop.  The answer was not soon enough.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?


The last line appears to say two people were taken to the hospital with bumps and bruises, so let's hope it wasn't worse than that.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a line in one of the Richard Sharp novels where it was observed that you could not see a canon ball unless it's coming right at you. So, of course it was.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He lived. A little longer video in article showing aftermath.
https://m.akipress.com/news:673330
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something to keep in mind when hiking in the Rockies
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I clenched
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?


He used his dying breath to remined everyone to like, comment, and subscribe before uploading the video
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You would think conservatives would want to halt global warming if only because redistributing all that ice is communism.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And he saw his reflection in the snow covered hill.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You realize that hill he was on was probably deposited there by glaciation?

Talus/scree slope.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Little known fact: glaciers are entirely held in place by vowels.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: He lived. A little longer video in article showing aftermath.
https://m.akipress.com/news:673330


Damn lucky.
 
AirGee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nightmare fuel
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?


Yes.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was filming vertically.

He got what was coming to him.
 
alienated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's really not cool . Unfortunately, it is the way of the near future.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But the GOP has assured me the glaciers are fine and global warming was a left wing lie
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OH DEAR GOD, the HORROR!

Vertical Video?!?!?!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One little rock the size of a pea could have ended that guy at those speeds.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?


I think it might be this guy.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: He was filming vertically.

He got what was coming to him.


Seriously. Way to capture that stunning vista, idiot.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When all the glaciers melt this won't happen. So...bright side!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Worst game of rock paper scissors ever.

Using glacier? That's cheating!
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


I was thinking the same thing, but then I thought 'They're doing a great service to society by trying to take themselves out of the gene pool _and_ giving us this cool footage'.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's too bad Moraine wasn't there earlier
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?

He used his dying breath to remined everyone to like, comment, and subscribe before uploading the video


Maybe he was dictating..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby seems to be describing the last date I went on.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Murflette: Uhm is that guy alive?

He used his dying breath to remined everyone to like, comment, and subscribe before uploading the video


Should have turned the bell on to get notifications.

/ding! Glacier incoming!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Subby seems to be describing the last date I went on.


It would never have worked out anyway, long distance to Kyrgyzstan would be tough.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


With how fast the stuff was sliding down the hill, I'm not sure it would have made much difference to run anyhow unless there was some sort of sheltered spot available to him right there.  The snow/ice covered the several hundred yards to get to him in ~35 seconds.  Trying to scramble over all those rocks and stuff he might have gotten 30 or 40 if he started at the same time.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: He was filming vertically.

He got what was coming to him.


When will people learn?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


In fairness- it looks like they might have been in one of the very few survivable places with that large rock to hide behind.

Over rocky ground they'd have made it maybe 100-150 yards if they'd started running at the beginning - given the scale and speed I'm not sure that would have gotten them to anywhere safer.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


The likelyhood that individual will contribute anything more significant to society beyond that video is slim to none. You probably realize that in the moment.  Sucks to die but did you see that footage??
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just a little cold water ya babies.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You are never far enough away
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


Do you think he was going to sprint and scrabble his way out of that? C'mon.....
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


The cameraman always survives.
 
limboslam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nope. Still just interesting.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?

With how fast the stuff was sliding down the hill, I'm not sure it would have made much difference to run anyhow unless there was some sort of sheltered spot available to him right there.  The snow/ice covered the several hundred yards to get to him in ~35 seconds.  Trying to scramble over all those rocks and stuff he might have gotten 30 or 40 if he started at the same time.


I'm not sure what else I could have done differently in his situation that would have helped at all. Hide behind big rock, hope big rock doesn't roll and crush me.

CSB: a few years ago I was backcountry camping and a mountain goat waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay over there on the other side of the valley knocked a rock loose and started a 5-minute trickle of rocks falling.  It got a bit louder, but didn't quite become a rock slide.  It was a good reminder to be careful hiking across the scree.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quite a bit of energy in that slide.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The surfer from Lucifer's Hammer approves.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?

Do you think he was going to sprint and scrabble his way out of that? C'mon.....


Looks like we got ourselves a good, old-fashioned flapoff going on.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: What is it about filming that suddenly shuts down a person's survival instinct?


"What do you mean?"

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.