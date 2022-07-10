 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Uber used drivers as mere pawns in game of profit   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Obvious, Advocacy, Lobbying, Neelie Kroes, Advocacy group, Venture capital, controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, five-year span, separate statement  
666 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)



Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where I live Lyft is almost always cheaper than Uber and sometimes it's the same car/driver working both services.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?


That would make sense. So, of course we can't.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: Where I live Lyft is almost always cheaper than Uber and sometimes it's the same car/driver working both services.


Same here.  I check them both and very rarely uber is less expensive.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Profit? Uber? Nah. At least not there passenger car service. But they're biggest innovation was always how they took the money and dumped all the liability on your drivers.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Profit? Uber? Nah. At least not there passenger car service. But they're biggest innovation was always how they took the money and dumped all the liability on your drivers.


There, their, they're.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're like every other corporation then, and it's like every other job?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't consider yourself a pawn then you really don't understand the nature of the game at which you play.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?


Any area that can support cab drivers has cab drivers. Most work for Uber and Lyft as well but I have a few guys who I text directly and pay cash so money goes straight into their pockets, I  get the same door to door service without the headache of watching someone circle my block or calling me to ask for directions for the pickup, etc
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm good with $36 an hour
 
Watubi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?


"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft
 
id10ts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I drove both Uber and Lyft for about a year in the Syracuse NY area awhile back.  I was working 12 hour days but pulling in about a grand a week.  I'd still be doing it but I live in the Atlanta area now.  I don't even like driving myself around around here.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Watubi: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft


This. Regardless of the price, the convenience and reliability means a lot. Now when leaving a party, you won't even have time to say goodbye before your ride is there. With taxis, if you could get through, you'd be lucky if they showed up.
 
trialpha
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Watubi: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft


You forgot to mention that the taxi just doesn't bother showing up at all, causing you to be miss whatever it was you were trying to go to.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kolg8
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The cache of more than 124,000 internal Uber files lays bare the ethically questionable practices through which the company barged its way into new markets, often where existing laws or regulations made its operations illegal, before lobbying aggressively for those same laws or regulations to be altered to accommodate it."

OK,  I'll rely on the same facts and rewrite that sentence.

The cache of more than 124,000 internal Uber files shows that the Company needed to violate regulations on the books solely to protect unions and special interests. For example in New York City, where hackney licenses are capped and so scarce that holders have sold them in the secondary market for $1,000,000, Uber was forced to start driving in the city without licenses to gain entry into the market, and later argue that ride sharing did not require licensing.

You know, if The Guardian wasn't a publication run by socialists, they might not print so much union propaganda.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image image 843x1500]
I'm good with $36 an hour


You aren't making $36 an hour
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I do like the Uber stickers on cars. It helps me identify people who have no business being behind the wheel of a car. They're usually in the left lane, going 10 kph under the speed limit, changing lanes without looking, not noticing left turn signals, and staring at a map on their phone instead of the road.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Amway. Except instead of sinking capital into product to drive around, they just get them to drive people.
Pyramid with less capital.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Where I live Lyft is almost always cheaper than Uber and sometimes it's the same car/driver working both services.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: fat boy: [Fark user image image 843x1500]
I'm good with $36 an hour

You aren't making $36 an hour


Well, since you know all about it, you tell me how much
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I submitted this with a 20,000x better headline.

/no, not bitter!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trialpha: Watubi: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft

You forgot to mention that the taxi just doesn't bother showing up at all, causing you to be miss whatever it was you were trying to go to.


Ubers cancel pickups all the time
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

trialpha: "Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft


Pre uber and lyft.  Go to any street corner, raise a finger with no phone, and hop into a cab.

I remember my coworkers saying "but Ubers are so much cleaner".  Now they're still just cabs, but you have to wait for them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Watubi: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft


45 minutes? Between 2005-13, I hqad a medical condition where I needed to take a cab from Boston to Malden, costing me at least $30 minimum. So many cabbies biatched and moaned, sometimes during the whole ride, because they didn't want to fight the traffic coming back into Boston. One driver told me outright that if he knew I was going to Malden, he would have refused to let me in the cab. All these cab drivers want are fares to and from Logan to the Boston hotels.

I was hoping that Uber and Lyft would be great alternatives, but they treat their drivers like shiat.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My new hobby in the gig economy is walking past the crowds of people in my airport in the rideshare line looking at their phones tracking when their car is arriving and hopping right into a nearly identical unoccupied cab.  I laugh every time.  I do feel bad for the cabbies though who I admit aren't like the grizzled veterans that knew every inch of my city and how to navigate it.  Rideshare or cab, you're at the mercy of their GPS directions unless you tell them otherwise.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

id10ts: I drove both Uber and Lyft for about a year in the Syracuse NY area awhile back.  I was working 12 hour days but pulling in about a grand a week.  I'd still be doing it but I live in the Atlanta area now.  I don't even like driving myself around around here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dodo David: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

That would make sense. So, of course we can't.


You mean calling an hour ahead, having the guy not show upon time, and paying $50 instead of $15 a ride to the airport?  Sign me up!  I'm sick of the up front pricing, convenience, and app that shows you where your ride is.  We can't have that.

Bonus round: You never know whether they're coming, when they will be there, or how much it will cost you.

I remember taxis. They sucked.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kolg8: "The cache of more than 124,000 internal Uber files lays bare the ethically questionable practices through which the company barged its way into new markets, often where existing laws or regulations made its operations illegal, before lobbying aggressively for those same laws or regulations to be altered to accommodate it."

OK,  I'll rely on the same facts and rewrite that sentence.

The cache of more than 124,000 internal Uber files shows that the Company needed to violate regulations on the books solely to protect unions and special interests. For example in New York City, where hackney licenses are capped and so scarce that holders have sold them in the secondary market for $1,000,000, Uber was forced to start driving in the city without licenses to gain entry into the market, and later argue that ride sharing did not require licensing.

You know, if The Guardian wasn't a publication run by socialists, they might not print so much union propaganda.


Neither cabbies nor Uber drivers are unionized
 
alex10294
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chitownmike: trialpha: Watubi: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we can go back to the whole taxi thing?

"Thank you for calling, a taxi will be there to pick you up in about 45 minutes" -pre Uber & Lyft

You forgot to mention that the taxi just doesn't bother showing up at all, causing you to be miss whatever it was you were trying to go to.

Ubers cancel pickups all the time


Never happened to me in 50+ trips, but if it did, you would know about it instantly.  And you get another one in 5-10 minutes, which is the HOLD time that it takes you to get a taxi 45 minutes later.
 
