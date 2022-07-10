 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   US judge orders Mexican cartel to pay Mormon families $4.6 billion. Cartel replies with [translated] "Who are you again, and how do you want to die?"   (people.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Judge, United States Department of the Treasury, United States federal executive departments, United States, Washington, D.C., Associated Press, U.S. citizens, Bureau of Engraving and Printing  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 6:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait does North Dakota have some jurisdiction because there were a couple members of the cult who were working in North Dakota at the time?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letthemfight.jpg
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Order received, shredded, and used as packing filler for a drug shipment.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be a LOT cheaper to just finish the job. Who the fark sues a cartel? And what lawyer takes that case?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Um... okay. Congratulations, I guess.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...it's unclear if the cartel has any assets with the U.S. Treasury Department. ...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

puffy999: Wait does North Dakota have some jurisdiction because there were a couple members of the cult who were working in North Dakota at the time?


Yes.  For federal cases, you can bring a suit in any appropriate jurisdiction.  So, if I live in NYC, and you live in LA, and I call your mother a whore in Chicago, you could file the suit in NY, CA, or IL.  If family members are filing the suit, and they live in ND, they can pick their home turf to file in.  This part of the reason that companies that don't have forced arbitration clauses often still have clauses specifying you have to file in their backyard, since the contract obligates you to do so and it simplifies their lawyers' lives (not your, of course)
 
darkmythology
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...is this how they're gonna make Mexico pay for a wall?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This feels like the judicial version of thoughts & prayers.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: ...it's unclear if the cartel has any assets with the U.S. Treasury Department. ...


Try the Sacklers.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The judge must have excellent security.  Cartels have reach everywhere in Mexico, stands to reason they probably have contacts stateside as well.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: puffy999: Wait does North Dakota have some jurisdiction because there were a couple members of the cult who were working in North Dakota at the time?

Yes.  For federal cases, you can bring a suit in any appropriate jurisdiction.  So, if I live in NYC, and you live in LA, and I call your mother a whore in Chicago, you could file the suit in NY, CA, or IL.  If family members are filing the suit, and they live in ND, they can pick their home turf to file in.  This part of the reason that companies that don't have forced arbitration clauses often still have clauses specifying you have to file in their backyard, since the contract obligates you to do so and it simplifies their lawyers' lives (not your, of course)


Well, thank you!
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure their lawyers will be only too happy to wait for payment to be made before they present their bills for services.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Theyll get their money...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phalamir: puffy999: Wait does North Dakota have some jurisdiction because there were a couple members of the cult who were working in North Dakota at the time?

Yes.  For federal cases, you can bring a suit in any appropriate jurisdiction.  So, if I live in NYC, and you live in LA, and I call your mother a whore in Chicago, you could file the suit in NY, CA, or IL.  If family members are filing the suit, and they live in ND, they can pick their home turf to file in.  This part of the reason that companies that don't have forced arbitration clauses often still have clauses specifying you have to file in their backyard, since the contract obligates you to do so and it simplifies their lawyers' lives (not your, of course)


Look at the big brain on Phal!

I keed, i keed
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Seems like it would be a LOT cheaper to just finish the job. Who the fark sues a cartel? And what lawyer takes that case?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darkmythology: ...is this how they're gonna make Mexico pay for a wall?


Through the same belief system that tells them that Jesus and Lucifer are space aliens, and that God had "endless celestial sex" to produce billions of children, who were reincarnated as the Mormons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Seems like it would be a LOT cheaper to just finish the job. Who the fark sues a cartel? And what lawyer takes that case?


Better call Saul!
 
Artist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oblig.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.