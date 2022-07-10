 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Apparitional asshat arrested, ghost guns grabbed   (ktla.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Police, ghost guns, Crime, Firearm, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, 68-year-old Steven Kent Cheek, ghost gun, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 . . . and he would have gotten away with, too, if it had not been for those meddling kids!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mug shot says it all. Angry old man, he should stick to yelling at clouds.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude obviously needs his hat back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost ammunition too?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: . . . and he would have gotten away with, too, if it had not been for those meddling kids!


Zoinks!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the ghost guns stored in the basement containment unit?  If they are, keep the penis less guy away from the switch.  You don't want ghost guns flying all over the city.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Ghost ammunition too?


Is that better than dum dum bullets?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously ANTIFA false flag making conservatives look bad
 
ferrarious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Peter Gabriel love?
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ferrarious: No Peter Gabriel love?


I definitely started singing San Jacinto as soon as I saw the headline.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a ghost gun just a gun without a serial number?

/not a gun guy.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Larry Smith Correctional Facility?
What's thier medical examiner's facility called?
The John Doe Mourge?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably not Sham Elliot's first run in with the law
 
litespeed74
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

allears: Mug shot says it all. Angry old man, he should stick to yelling at clouds.


They really all do look the same. Scowl faced, angry, hateful, grey beard, hair white old man
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is a ghost gun just a gun without a serial number?

/not a gun guy.


These are guns manufactured from individual parts that can be obtained without a background check or waiting period.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


You mean that isn't a fairly normal amount of fun parts an ammunition? Asking for a friend..
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know, I was going to complain about subby saying "apparitional" instead of "aspirational" but now I see that subby was right on target.  Good job!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Salmon: Is a ghost gun just a gun without a serial number?

/not a gun guy.

These are guns manufactured from individual parts that can be obtained without a background check or waiting period.


Or, I guess, I could quote the article and say that the definition includes those manufactured from kits.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
liveabout.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Dude obviously needs his hat back.

[Fark user image image 400x409]


Nice call!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Making guns is not illegal. Hobby home made guns being called "ghost guns" does not make them illegal.  They would have to prove he was selling them to convict him. Brandishing like an idiot, like he was, still as illegal as it always was.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: cyberspacedout: Salmon: Is a ghost gun just a gun without a serial number?

/not a gun guy.

These are guns manufactured from individual parts that can be obtained without a background check or waiting period.

Or, I guess, I could quote the article and say that the definition includes those manufactured from kits.


ty!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nick Nolte nooooooooo
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is a ghost gun just a gun without a serial number?

/not a gun guy.


Yes and no. A firearm manufactured by a licensed party, serialized with the ATF is a regular gun. A firearm manufactured wholly or in part - specifically the part of the frame that would normally be serialized - by a non-licensed individual, which is also not serialized with the ATF, is a "ghost gun." Also note that at the Federal level, it is entirely legal to do so. Individual States have varying laws regarding manufacture and serialization of private firearms. Regular firearms are often found having had their serials destroyed in order to break their traceability - these are not ghost guns, they are just illegal (same way that removing the catalytic converter from your modern car is illegal, but a car from the '60s not having cats isn't).

But yeah, all ghost guns have no serial number. Not all guns which do not have a serial number are ghost guns. Squares and rectangles.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The investigation is ongoing, but anyone has information is urged to contact Deputy Cantlope at the San Jacinto Station at 951-654-2702.

Ask if the deputy has big melons.
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They used that term Ghost Guns a lot in that article. Wonder if they were also on the down low.
 
