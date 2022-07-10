 Skip to content
(The Gazette)   Iowa town loses its third library director in as many months due to residents complaining about the "woke" selection of books, including LGBTQA friendly titles and books on Biden. "You try finding a positive book about Trump; it's impossible"   (thegazette.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"You try finding a positive book about Trump; it's impossible"

FTFY
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He'd not only have better luck finding a good smelling dog turd, but he'd probably enjoy the experience more too.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark has a librarian.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you can't say anything good, keep quiet.


/no books is quiet.

/shssh
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe look in the Fiction section?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnryan51: Fark has a librarian.


At least one, but the one I'm thinking of is in Alaska.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, the library doesn't have "Art of the Deal"?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the hell are these hillbillies talking about?

Libraries always carry Caillou books.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Also, the library doesn't have "Art of the Deal"?


Or "Trump Nation"

Geez. I bet they never looked for them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the citizens understand the relocation package allowance to attract and import semi-skilled comes out of the same bucket as the 'Buy TFG books'?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You try finding a positive book about Trump; it's impossible

I mean it helps if you're able to read and actually visited the library. I bet most right-wing "library activists" rely on hearsay from one busybody, probably the same one that steals the books they disagree with, or they simply aren't happy with the fact that the right wing doesn't read enough books to warrant a market other than that of homeschool textbooks and bibles, otherwise they wouldn't be the right wing.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Do the citizens understand the relocation package allowance to attract and import semi-skilled comes out of the same bucket as the 'Buy TFG books'?


"semi skilled"??? A public library director position requires a master's degree and larger city systems usually have one with a PhD.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They won't rest until public libraries look like the Trump White House Library, 'member that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

catmandu: maxandgrinch: Do the citizens understand the relocation package allowance to attract and import semi-skilled comes out of the same bucket as the 'Buy TFG books'?

"semi skilled"??? A public library director position requires a master's degree and larger city systems usually have one with a PhD.


Having a degree doesn't mean you have skills.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, if you need reading material...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm continuously amazed at how 'woke' has become far more oversaturated and obnoxious than 'SJW' and 'cuck', as far as idiot buzzwords go.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump.

This is true, but it hasn't stopped us from enriching Michael Wolff, Mary Trump, etc etc
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Burn all the books and go full 'tard
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We could've done better with our previous directors, but we are going to set up our next director for success," Kelly said.

Library Nazi wanted
No library experience necessary
Must supply own uniform
City will supply the matches
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump.

What's wrong with these? Won't the residents like them?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What does the job pay? I'm happy to deal with those complaints: "Shut up and get out of the library or be removed."
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I mean, if you need reading material...

[Fark user image 526x263]


I still have my bunkie roll my daughter bought me.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"You try finding a positive book about Trump; it's impossible"

There's a reason for that...
 
Azz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone should shove The Art of the Deal up this person's ass
 
nakmuay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: What does the job pay? I'm happy to deal with those complaints: "Shut up and get out of the library or be removed."


I know right? A job where I get to get into Twitter arguments in real life?

Guy says "you can't find a single positive book about Trump!" and I'd be like "biatch don't pretend like your illiterate ass gas ever set foot in this library lol"
 
QFarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coming soon  ...   "The Art Of The Steal"
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
White people
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I will personally donate the 8 dollars it costs to buy this and stick it the catalog if it pacifies these mouthbreathing imbeciles.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good!  Maybe after it's gone and all the recent graduates move away because it's a small town without even a library, maybe then they'll learn to appreciate what they had.  Ohh who am I kidding?  They'll rub their ignorance in everyone's face and demand to be taken seriously.  Fark them, their lifted Trump Truck with Custom Trump flag, and the horse they own but never give attention to.

Just drove through IA.  There is something uniquely sad about the number of "Let's go Brandon", "Fark Joe Biden" and Trump/Pence signs still up.

/Fark it let's just launch the nukes and be done with it.  We didn't have a great run, but it's all downhill from here.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: "I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump"


Actually there are any number of quality books about TFG, but they happen to be negative (i.e., honest)
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: "I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump"


There sure is!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We're hoping we can get a process moving quickly to identify a good candidate," Kelly said. "It can sometimes take weeks or over a month to get a schedule in line, if the candidate has to put in two weeks at another job, different things."

"What are your plans as library director should you get the job?"
"Step one. We will implement our top priority. If the book is Woke, off the shelf it and onto the fire it goes. Step two. We'll be replacing them with books by True Patriots....who LOVE 'Murica. Step three. We are renaming it... the FREEDOM Library."
"You're hired."
 
extrafancy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pro-Trump books are there, it's just that they are always left out on library computer station tucked away far in the back, behind all the shelves.  The one with the sticky keyboard.
 
gregario
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy section.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: You try finding a positive book about Trump; it's impossible

I mean it helps if you're able to read and actually visited the library. I bet most right-wing "library activists" rely on hearsay from one busybody, probably the same one that steals the books they disagree with, or they simply aren't happy with the fact that the right wing doesn't read enough books to warrant a market other than that of homeschool textbooks and bibles, otherwise they wouldn't be the right wing.


Amazon has page after page after page of bunkie books. None are worth the paper they are written on but there are probably a few hundred.

Plus! His own picture book! With his own captions! But the kids can't read it for all the bad words.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: What does the job pay? I'm happy to deal with those complaints: "Shut up and get out of the library or be removed."


Removed by who, exactly?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd really like to know when libraries are going to start displaying Hitler's Favorite Nursery Rhymes by Eve Brown, The 7 Habits of Highly Successful Comrades by Uncle Josef, & the new crafts book The Gift of Stars published by Aryan Nation.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: kmgenesis23: What does the job pay? I'm happy to deal with those complaints: "Shut up and get out of the library or be removed."

Removed by who, exactly?


You've never dealt with the library ghoul before, huh?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm continuously amazed at how 'woke' has become far more oversaturated and obnoxious than 'SJW' and 'cuck', as far as idiot buzzwords go.


Along with cancel culture. It sure ain't us doing it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Keep caving, that always fixes the nazi problem
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: I will personally donate the 8 dollars it costs to buy this and stick it the catalog if it pacifies these mouthbreathing imbeciles.

[media-amazon.com image 395x500]


The mouth breathers have that book in their outhouse.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

saturn badger: MattytheMouse: I'm continuously amazed at how 'woke' has become far more oversaturated and obnoxious than 'SJW' and 'cuck', as far as idiot buzzwords go.

Along with cancel culture. It sure ain't us doing it.


Oh can't wait until I get canceled so I can get constant press coverage and my own Netflix special.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Are you there God? It's me, Donald."

-Forward by Patsy Balony
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
they also adopted an ethics statement and new rules for the board's public comment period. The ethics policy says, in part, that board members will respect colleagues' opinions and will not be swayed by public pressure or fear of criticism.

So they're going to have a comment period but they promise not to be swayed by the comments of the people they work for?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

saturn badger: MattytheMouse: I'm continuously amazed at how 'woke' has become far more oversaturated and obnoxious than 'SJW' and 'cuck', as far as idiot buzzwords go.

Along with cancel culture. It sure ain't us doing it.


I can only imagine what a non/anti-woke library would look like and what materials would be present for patrons to read and watch.
 
petec
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

optikeye: "I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump"


this

(is the quote that subby should have used)

/why did subby make up a fake quote?
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

saturn badger: optikeye: "I can't buy what doesn't exist, and there weren't quality books about Trump"

There sure is!

[Fark user image 768x146]

[Fark user image 637x283]


Best part: "9 people found this helpful"
lulz
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.