(Fox News)   77 minutes of security cam footage depicting the police response outside the classroom while the Uvalde shooting was occurring cannot be released to the public, for reasons. Move along, literally nothing to see here, citizens   (foxnews.com) divider line
52
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, can't let the secret get out that police tactics involve standing around doing nothing. Criminals might use that information to their advantage.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't let the public know that the "thin blue line" represents their courage
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kid stuck his head out of the classroom a couple times?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blackadder always has a relevant quote.

blackadder on colonialism (Η Μαύρη Οχιά θυμάται την αποικιοκρατία)
Youtube VrT2lwEk8cg
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's funny. 4chan can get Hunter Biden's phone but no hackers care about dead kids apparently.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It's funny. 4chan can get Hunter Biden's phone but no hackers care about dead kids apparently.


Priorities.

Assholes and their priorities.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would have been an improvement:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: puffy999: It's funny. 4chan can get Hunter Biden's phone but no hackers care about dead kids apparently.

Priorities.

Assholes and their priorities.


I remember Anonymous (lol) saying Republicans or Trump were going to pay for something they did.

Well... we're waiting.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shiathole country
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Enough has been made public that we don't need the full footage.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do we really need 77 minutes of them standing around? There's more excitement in watching paint dry
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could have made a mint that day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I screwed up big time on my job I wouldn't want a tape of it being shown to the world. That is only reserved for professional athletes.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
77 minutes of chicken shiat cowards in tacticool gear shiatting and pissing themselves is not something I care to see anyway

I still stand by the assertion that friendly fire killed some of those kids and thats the big coverup
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Do we really need 77 minutes of them standing around? There's more excitement in watching paint dry


I don't know, it depends if they spent their  time guzzling beer and swiping thru Grindr.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: 77 minutes of chicken shiat cowards in tacticool gear shiatting and pissing themselves is not something I care to see anyway

I still stand by the assertion that friendly fire killed some of those kids and thats the big coverup


I contest that assertion.

The term "friendly fire" implies that it was accidental.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: 77 minutes of chicken shiat cowards in tacticool gear shiatting and pissing themselves is not something I care to see anyway

I still stand by the assertion that friendly fire killed some of those kids and thats the big coverup


I doubt they were crapping or peeing themselves. I am under the impression that they didn't really care as long as they didn't have to make an actual move that put them in danger. My vision without the recording is that they are comparing what neat toys each other has and where they got it, between refreshments and bathroom breaks.
 
HempHead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

King Something: thrillbilly1967: 77 minutes of chicken shiat cowards in tacticool gear shiatting and pissing themselves is not something I care to see anyway

I still stand by the assertion that friendly fire killed some of those kids and thats the big coverup

I contest that assertion.

The term "friendly fire" implies that it was accidental.


No it doesn't. Fraging is also considered 'friendly fire'. See the Pat Tillman case.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He must have borrowed some ammo from the cops while they waited.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know it's bad when Fox News won't even try to spin this story.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wish I had uber hacker skills.  I would be releasing all kinds of documents the government doesn't want the public to see.  The Uvulde footage, the Epstein client list, etc.  Sadly, I never turned to the dark side of computing.  I'm just a modest system administrator who's good at setting up clusters.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can I have a non-Faux News link, please?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I wish I had uber hacker skills.  I would be releasing all kinds of documents the government doesn't want the public to see.  The Uvulde footage, the Epstein client list, etc.  Sadly, I never turned to the dark side of computing.  I'm just a modest system administrator who's good at setting up clusters.


Start with who killed JFK.  Then if UFOs exist.  Then the Epstein client list.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeah, can't let the secret get out that police tactics involve standing around doing nothing. Criminals might use that information to their advantage.


This is so very wrong.  Our various esteemed police forces are never "standing around doing nothing."

They stand around smoking, eating donuts, drinking coffee, and talking about whose wife is getting jumped by which sergeant.  Or, sometimes, they're making book on upcoming college or pro sports events.  But, it's never doing nothing.

Sheesh, man.  Have a little respect.  As little as possible.
 
olorin604
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did I read that right, it's not that they are refusing to publicly release it they are refusing to release it to a state House committee? Because the DA says not to?  WTF is wrong with Texas.
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.
 
HempHead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: You know it's bad when Fox News won't even try to spin this story.


They probably have a source that has told them what is on the video.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.


I doubt public opinion could be any worse.  If the citizens of that town were to rush the police station, drag the cops out, tar and feather them, then hang them from a nearby lamp post, I would not be shocked by it one tiny bit.  I'm simply wondering why it hasn't already happened.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh FFS! Who really wants to sit there and watch over an hour of video featuring bored cops milling about having small talk and munching on donuts before going in and heroically saving the survivors?

I swear, you people take the biggest shiats over the smallest of corn kernels
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They just don't want the video of them sitting around for 77 minutes with their thumbs up each others assholes arguing about which of them will be the first one to risk not making it home that night making it out into the public view.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fark the police. all if them. abolish them and fund social service programs that actually help the public
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.

And burn down the stare of Texas.

/not literally
//but only on the second one
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They weren't just standing around. They were pepper spraying and arresting parents who dated try to save their children. So that will be fun to watch.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.


I don't need to see any video.  They should all be fired and blacklisted from being police officers ever again.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.

I doubt public opinion could be any worse.  If the citizens of that town were to rush the police station, drag the cops out, tar and feather them, then hang them from a nearby lamp post, I would not be shocked by it one tiny bit.  I'm simply wondering why it hasn't already happened.


It's not like the cops would do anything about it
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

olorin604: Did I read that right, it's not that they are refusing to publicly release it they are refusing to release it to a state House committee? Because the DA says not to?  WTF is wrong with Texas.


What's not wrong with Texas?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Can't let the public know that the "thin blue line" represents their courage


Thin Brown Line more like.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cautionflag: If I screwed up big time on my job I wouldn't want a tape of it being shown to the world. That is only reserved for professional athletes.


An even worse outcome is they eventually make a limited series about the minor oopsie.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
but I fark from there
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are accountable to no one.  And there are enough people out there who don't think that's a bad thing.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.

I doubt public opinion could be any worse.  If the citizens of that town were to rush the police station, drag the cops out, tar and feather them, then hang them from a nearby lamp post, I would not be shocked by it one tiny bit.  I'm simply wondering why it hasn't already happened.


I would be shocked. In fact, I'd bet large sums of money that it won't happen.

For whatever reason, our society doesn't have the balls of previous generations. We will complain on Twitter and all that, we might even protest and block the streets so people who did nothing wrong will be late to work...

But we will not band together and attack a police station. It will never happen.

Back in the day? Maybe. Modern US? Nah
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: wearsmanyhats: Can't let the public know that the "thin blue line" represents their courage

Thin Brown Line more like.


Yellow.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't have to see it to know what they did, say around on their asses waiting for the big guns to show up while they hassled parents that showed up. Only thing we don't know is did the bring pizza or donuts.
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If the whole article is about a tweet, then why not skip the article and point directly to the tweet?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: OgreMagi: I wish I had uber hacker skills.  I would be releasing all kinds of documents the government doesn't want the public to see.  The Uvulde footage, the Epstein client list, etc.  Sadly, I never turned to the dark side of computing.  I'm just a modest system administrator who's good at setting up clusters.

Start with who killed JFK.  Then if UFOs exist.  Then the Epstein client list.


Of course UFOs exist.

Whether they're space aliens or not is the open question.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.

I don't need to see any video.  They should all be fired and blacklisted from being police officers ever again.


Everyone who isn't a cop-sucker is ready to do that without seeing the video. It must be pretty damn bad if they are trying this hard to keep it out of the public eye.  See my other post for my opinion on an acceptable public response.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

but I fark from there: They are accountable to no one.  And there are enough people out there who don't think that's a bad thing.


I thought that's what the Second Amendment was for, repeatedly.
Whatever happened to that justification to cosplay with tacticool mass-murder toys?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: OgreMagi: Birnone: I think the video depicts something worse than laziness or indecision. It might depict a couple of cops smiling or laughing. Maybe someone made a 'gallows humor' type of joke and they know that if the public saw that then it would be a worse reaction than if the public just saw them standing around doing nothing.

I doubt public opinion could be any worse.  If the citizens of that town were to rush the police station, drag the cops out, tar and feather them, then hang them from a nearby lamp post, I would not be shocked by it one tiny bit.  I'm simply wondering why it hasn't already happened.

I would be shocked. In fact, I'd bet large sums of money that it won't happen.

For whatever reason, our society doesn't have the balls of previous generations. We will complain on Twitter and all that, we might even protest and block the streets so people who did nothing wrong will be late to work...

But we will not band together and attack a police station. It will never happen.

Back in the day? Maybe. Modern US? Nah


Perhaps someone else can remember the name of the town where the people finally got fed up with the corrupt town government and the corrupt police department.  The townsfolk got their guns and fixed it.  It happened in the 1920s or 1930s, I believe.
 
