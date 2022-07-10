 Skip to content
(MSN)   Meanwhile, in Brooklyn   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze, you would think a 2am beach party on Coney Island would be one of the safest places you could be.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So now, every time I'm in a group, the thought will be: is some one going to start blasting or should I be the one to start blasting?

Fortunately, I hate being crowds.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So now, every time I'm in a group, the thought will be: is some one going to start blasting or should I be the one to start blasting?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least five people were injured, one critically, when freedom erupted early Sunday on New York City's famed Coney Island boardwalk, authorities said.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Five breaks the monotony on the spreadsheet of the most recent eight mass shootings since the 5th - which were limited to four people each.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just take the D train straight to Coney Island?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So now, every time I'm in a group, the thought will be: is some one going to start blasting or should I be the one to start blasting?

Fortunately, I hate being crowds.


I prefer crowds without beings.
 
