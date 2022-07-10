 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Plane full of people all receive the same text informing them they have just been charged a $35 oxygen mask drop down fee   (fox13news.com) divider line
•       •       •

ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, not quite everyone. Some people don't opt into the extra fee for text notifications of extra fees.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F*ck that, I was holding my breath.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Spirit Airlines has their own yellow fire trucks with the airline's blue logo on standby at every airport to save money. And glue. Lots of glue.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Spirit flights even offer oxygen.

They don't even provide water.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines having a "maintenance issue" resulting in a brake fire? How shocking. One would think their minimum-wage drones would have fixed the problem before it became an issue.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Skywaitress! I ordered the kosher O2!  Are you being an anti Semite?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: I'm guessing Spirit Airlines has their own yellow fire trucks with the airline's blue logo on standby at every airport to save money. And glue. Lots of glue.


Naw they have logo'd coroner wagons and lawyers. Skip the middle man and save!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Spirit Airlines having a "maintenance issue" resulting in a brake fire? How shocking. One would think their minimum-wage drones would have fixed the problem before it became an issue.


It's such a high risk of happening one of the steps to airworthiness certification of a plane is to set the wheels on fire. No really, they roll out a plane and set the wheels on fire and sit back and watch to make sure it doesn't spread away from the wheels. No system is allowed to activate to put it out too.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's the spirit! Capitalism!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Spirit Airlines having a "maintenance issue" resulting in a brake fire? How shocking. One would think their minimum-wage drones would have fixed the problem before it became an issue.


They are so cheap, they probably ferry their planes to India to have the work done..
(This is actually a thing BTW..)  Which should scare the fark out of anyone..A&P certified mechanics
in the US are not cheap and have a lot of paper trail to know EXACTLY who did what with what parts
(Which also have their own paper trail) and who signed off on it..That means time and money..But there is a reason for it, it means the work gets done correctly, because you have to put your name on it.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read subby's headline and for a brief moment, couldn't be sure it was a joke.
Which I guess, in our current society, is the real punchline.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How the hell is that even legal??
 
groverpm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$35 mask drop down fee? And what does the oxygen cost?
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm surprised Spirit flights even offer oxygen.

They don't even provide water.


I've worked nightclubs that only had hot water from the taps in bathrooms to deter people from refilling water bottles... never could wrap my head around the legalities for this.

It was at the height of the whole PMA / E thing too so the media was hyper-sensitive to any overheating deaths occurring in clubs.

I'm sure the urinals had cold water if a person was really thirsty and didn't have $8 for a bottle of water.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: bughunter: I'm surprised Spirit flights even offer oxygen.

They don't even provide water.

I've worked nightclubs that only had hot water from the taps in bathrooms to deter people from refilling water bottles... never could wrap my head around the legalities for this.

It was at the height of the whole PMA / E thing too so the media was hyper-sensitive to any overheating deaths occurring in clubs.

I'm sure the urinals had cold water if a person was really thirsty and didn't have $8 for a bottle of water.


I've noticed bars have starts charging for ice/rocks! $1 to $1.50! What a ripoff!

Now I ask for a glass of water too and transfer the ice from the water to my booze. Jackasses
 
TheLopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groverpm: $35 mask drop down fee? And what does the oxygen cost?


If you have to ask...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

groverpm: $35 mask drop down fee? And what does the oxygen cost?


The literal breath of life? They don't call it "life savings" for nothing.
 
