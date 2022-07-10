 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia: those drones did not hit us, they did NOT, oh... HIMAR   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' A, man!
Seriously- good job.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers, but it's giving Putin a black eye while giving Ukraine a shot at defending itself so...

[I'mokaywiththis.jpg]
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't see much of the switchblade drones but I wonder if it is because there were all used in the first few weeks after delivery.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

goodncold: You don't see much of the switchblade drones but I wonder if it is because there were all used in the first few weeks after delivery.


Here's recently Switchblade footage.
/Boom
//The camera cuts out at demolition, so a sorta boom warning.
///The equipment can do limited recon missions too.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin was never going to get more than a Pyrrhic victory, but now that Ukraine has a longer reach than Russian artillery, the orcs are straight up farked.  And good, because every single invader killed is an improvement for humanity.

Maybe they'll finally discover how to be REAL men, and turn around and take down the tyrant giving the orders.  That's about the only path to redemption I'd call even close to sufficient for them.  Though trying that because the Ukrainians are more likely to kill you than Putin means it isn't really a choice, so they shouldn't really get points for it.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goodncold: You don't see much of the switchblade drones but I wonder if it is because there were all used in the first few weeks after delivery.


There were a couple of recent reports- confirmed by UAF, I think- claiming the russians were getting better at drone defense. Largely through multi-band jamming, IIRC, but the orcs use a lot less RF-based equipment than most Western countries. They're okay with shutting down their own comms if it means UAF drones have to stay at a distance.

Jamming doesn't work well against HIMARS or precision 155mm shells. By the time the missile/shell gets close enough for jamming to disrupt guidance, the incoming warhead is already on-target.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers


I think Ukraine is ok with this.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 768x576]


Same thing I imagined.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers

I think Ukraine is ok with this.


We spent a lot of money building these to kick in Russian teeth. Let's see some results.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers, but it's giving Putin a black eye while giving Ukraine a shot at defending itself so...

[I'mokaywiththis.jpg]


Fwiw, that's pretty much been the case for every war since WW2.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is kind of difficult for Russian artillery units to do their job when the Ukrainian army keeps on blowing up their ammunition supplies... which is good.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's farking beautiful submitter.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: It is kind of difficult for Russian artillery units to do their job when the Ukrainian army keeps on blowing up their ammunition supplies... which is good.


It's really hard when your artillery can't get in range to accurately hit targets when the enemy is going to have artillery more accurate and further back that is going return fire on you.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers, but it's giving Putin a black eye while giving Ukraine a shot at defending itself so...

[I'mokaywiththis.jpg]

Fwiw, that's pretty much been the case for every war since WW2.


The CCCP sold a lot of stuff as well, until everyone realized the Commies were selling them cheapo knock-off versions of what the Russians were using, and that they could get the same stuff, only cheaper, from the PR (who were busy stealing the designs from the Russians and figuring out how to make them for less cost than the Russians were "paying" their serfs to make the stuff for).
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hi Drew, long time first time here.

When does HOTY voting start and how do I vote for this one?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ClavellBCMI: It is kind of difficult for Russian artillery units to do their job when the Ukrainian army keeps on blowing up their ammunition supplies... which is good.

It's really hard when your artillery can't get in range to accurately hit targets when the enemy is going to have artillery more accurate and further back that is going return fire on you.


There is that, as well. NATO is quite eagerly studying everything they can about how the Russians are fighting this war, and making sure the Ukrainian army benefits from this info as well.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Excelsior: Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers, but it's giving Putin a black eye while giving Ukraine a shot at defending itself so...

[I'mokaywiththis.jpg]

Fwiw, that's pretty much been the case for every war since WW2.

The CCCP sold a lot of stuff as well, until everyone realized the Commies were selling them cheapo knock-off versions of what the Russians were using, and that they could get the same stuff, only cheaper, from the PRC (who were busy stealing the designs from the Russians and figuring out how to make them for less cost than the Russians were "paying" their serfs to make the stuff for).


FTFM
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Intrepid00: ClavellBCMI: It is kind of difficult for Russian artillery units to do their job when the Ukrainian army keeps on blowing up their ammunition supplies... which is good.

It's really hard when your artillery can't get in range to accurately hit targets when the enemy is going to have artillery more accurate and further back that is going return fire on you.

There is that, as well. NATO is quite eagerly studying everything they can about how the Russians are fighting this war, and making sure the Ukrainian army benefits from this info as well.


It's also crazy how in the early 2000s "artillery is dead" was such a meme after the success of the NATO air campaign in Kosovo. All of sudden, "what if you can't control the air" shows artillery is still very important.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ClavellBCMI: Intrepid00: ClavellBCMI: It is kind of difficult for Russian artillery units to do their job when the Ukrainian army keeps on blowing up their ammunition supplies... which is good.

It's really hard when your artillery can't get in range to accurately hit targets when the enemy is going to have artillery more accurate and further back that is going return fire on you.

There is that, as well. NATO is quite eagerly studying everything they can about how the Russians are fighting this war, and making sure the Ukrainian army benefits from this info as well.

It's also crazy how in the early 2000s "artillery is dead" was such a meme after the success of the NATO air campaign in Kosovo. All of sudden, "what if you can't control the air" shows artillery is still very important.


Arty still rules the ground battle, despite the attempts of the chair forces to change this. Sure, you can drop 10,000lbs of bombs on a target at once, but what happens when the air cover is needed elsewhere? That's right, the arty gets to play.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby... *chef's kiss*
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: Excelsior: Summoner101: It's sad to think this is becoming more a test bed for US arms dealers, but it's giving Putin a black eye while giving Ukraine a shot at defending itself so...

[I'mokaywiththis.jpg]

Fwiw, that's pretty much been the case for every war since WW2.

The CCCP sold a lot of stuff as well, until everyone realized the Commies were selling them cheapo knock-off versions of what the Russians were using, and that they could get the same stuff, only cheaper, from the PR (who were busy stealing the designs from the Russians and figuring out how to make them for less cost than the Russians were "paying" their serfs to make the stuff for).


Puerto Ricans? I knew bodegas had a lot of stuff to sell but that strains credulity.
 
