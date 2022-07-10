 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   WWII veteran from Queens celebrates 103rd birthday: "I stay away from fast women and slow horses." In subby's comparatively limited experience, slow women and fast horses aren't so good for you either   (abc7ny.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Then what good is it to live that long?
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have been assured the meaning of life is Faster Horses, Younger Women, Older Whiskey and More Money
Tom T. Hall - Faster Horses (The Cowboy and The Poet)
Youtube vnvMcX95G20
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Then what good is it to live that long?


Live fast, die young, leave a pretty corpse.

So far I'm on track for a clean zero for three sweep.
 
