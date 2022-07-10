 Skip to content
(MercoPress)   New excuse for the positive result of your work-mandated drug test: It must be the coca leaf toothpaste I use   (en.mercopress.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most Bolivian product evar
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's mind-numbingly good!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
coca leaf > coffee
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kudayta: It's mind-numbingly good!


Nah, they wouldn't let us have that. It might be good for a toothache though.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this is not a repeat from 1910
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait, their Constitution literally says do all the Coke you can?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I brush my teeth with poppy seeds and CBD.

Must be the toothpaste, Mrs. HR Lady...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [y.yarn.co image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bring back Cocaine Pam!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Under former President Evo Morales, coca use has been a topic of public debate. Morales has long insisted coca was not cocaine ..."

That's merely chopping words. The science says otherwise; coca leaves contain cocaine.
 
groverpm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: I brush my teeth with poppy seeds and CBD.

Must be the toothpaste, Mrs. HR Lady...


I doubt the poppy seed toothpaste exists but CBD toothpaste does. It's gluten-free as well unlike all those that are at least 50% gluten.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.