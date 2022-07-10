 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And it all adds up to one big red flag
    Satire  
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Surprised they forgot to work a swastika into the design.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
It's satire, but I thought it was funny.
 
enry [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Satie, but Poe's law.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: It's satire, but I thought it was funny.


https://m.facebook.com/EastMountainWestView/posts/868147470338833

The lost dog post from last year. lulz
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

enry: Satie, but Poe's law.


And you know someone somewhere is going to see this tweet and think, "Hmm... that's not a bad idea."
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
it's only "kind of" satire.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I do love the "hidden meaning" stripes. I'm honestly shocked I haven't heard of any of these jackholes describing their flags like that.

/Only one of those first responder flags I don't immediately recoil at is the Firefighters one
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
White stripes have a hidden meaning? That was Icky Thump, wasn't it?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Needs a rainbow flag and a goat with an upside down pentagram if you ask me.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Some HOA is going to adopt that flag, just wait.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
The HOA requiring homeowners to fly a flag with the "Don't Tread on Me" snake is really *Chef's Kiss" work.

I just followed their FB page and it's excellent.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Surprised they forgot to work a swastika into the design.


...probably a plethora of other items as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
52 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I do love the "hidden meaning" stripes. I'm honestly shocked I haven't heard of any of these jackholes describing their flags like that.

/Only one of those first responder flags I don't immediately recoil at is the Firefighters one


I'm a firefighter and I think the Red Line flag is dumb. Firefighters already have a hero complex, no need to feed it, and it's the same idea as the police one. Nope.
 
Ragin' Asian
52 minutes ago  
Somewhere right now a vexillologist is having a seizure.
 
stuffy
51 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: It's satire, but I thought it was funny.


Are you sure???
 
Zeroth Law
49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Somewhere right now a vexillologist is having a seizure.


Vexed was right there
 
flucto [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
In all my 73 years on Fark I don't think I've seen a photoshop contest to design an HOA flag. Drew?
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Somewhere right now a vexillologist is having a seizure.


Quick and dirty
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  

enry: Satie, but Poe's law.


THIS. Holy crap, I was taken in for a bit because red states.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: It's satire, but I thought it was funny.


People will have ordered this flag and will fly at non ironically by the end of the week
 
Zeroth Law
34 minutes ago  

meat0918: thatguyoverthere70: It's satire, but I thought it was funny.

People will have ordered this flag and will fly at non ironically by the end of the week


This. Stop giving them ideas.
 
Mcavity
29 minutes ago  
Hoa's seem to be looking to Snowcrash as a planing gude..
 
Zeroth Law
25 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Hoa's seem to be looking to Snowcrash as a planing gude..


I'm on my condo board expressly to shoot down stupid crap like this. But condo boards are required, HOAs are optional. Need to be vigilant so the nutters don't take over.
 
scanman61
23 minutes ago  

enry: Satie, but Poe's law.


The only really "over the top" part for me was the "44 to 46 degrees" part.  I'm sure a real HOA would give you at least plus/minus five degrees.

Everything else was believable.


/lives in a HOA subdivision
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
19 minutes ago  
It's kinda hard to LOL at satire of fascism when actual fascism is happening. Like jokes about prison camps probably weren't all that LOLworthy in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s.
 
Trik
10 minutes ago  
tulisanrifai.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Actually it's the hat
 
olorin604
10 minutes ago  
I like all the contrived meaning applied to flags, like you somehow need a guidebook to understand the flag.

Whenever adding states to the US come up people literally argue that it can't be done because there are only 50 stars.

Then there is the second set of rules on when and who is allowed to show disrespect to the flag. In America it has been written I the flag Bible that kneeling to protest social ills is disrespectful to the flag and all it stands for. But using the flag as a banana hammock in close contact to your taint is a sign of absolute respect.

/Lost the thread in there somewhere
//Enjoy
//Happy sunday
 
ChrisDe
9 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Ragin' Asian: Somewhere right now a vexillologist is having a seizure.

Quick and dirty
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Bonus points for Wil holding the flag.
 
yellowjester
8 minutes ago  
I imagine this is that happens when two mouf breathers wreck into each other.

easthamptonstar.comView Full Size

Family Guy - Officer Reeses
Youtube 7et6-nByfw8
 
Kalyco Jack
7 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: It's satire, but I thought it was funny.


Came here to say this has got to be satire; please tell me this is satire.
 
yellowjester
6 minutes ago  
this is that what happens
 
StoPPeRmobile
6 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Surprised they forgot to work a swastika into the design.


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
5 minutes ago  
Sad thing is if this happened in an Maga run HOA somewhere I wouldn't be that surprised.
 
StoPPeRmobile
3 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
