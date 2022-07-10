 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   "'Red flag' laws - which allow judges to confiscate guns from people who threaten violence - tend to be toothless unless they have a local champion"   (axios.com) divider line
5
    More: Obvious, Johns Hopkins University, Law, Police, Red flag, red flag laws, Johns Hopkins, Washington, D.C., success story  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 10:37 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmmmm.  Why do only blue states have red flag laws?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldernell: Hmmmm.  Why do only blue states have red flag laws?


Because red states have Red State Laws, and Red State Laws protect guns, not people.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most of these laws are vague and arbitrarily enforced when they are enforced. Sure you can have a law that says a felon can't own a gun, but that doesn't stop felons from getting guns. The red flag law allows some sort of "authority" or another to make a decision about a person's potential to be a dumbass and get a court order. And if the person is a dumbass that doesn't change anything.

/face and neck tattoos should disqualify you from gun ownership. Just saying
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Most of these laws are vague and arbitrarily enforced when they are enforced. Sure you can have a law that says a felon can't own a gun, but that doesn't stop felons from getting guns. The red flag law allows some sort of "authority" or another to make a decision about a person's potential to be a dumbass and get a court order. And if the person is a dumbass that doesn't change anything.

/face and neck tattoos should disqualify you from gun ownership. Just saying


So should one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prima facie evidence of mental disorder.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldernell: Hmmmm.  Why do only blue states have red flag laws?


Blue states like Florida and Indiana? Like those?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.