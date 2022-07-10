 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word fo the day for July 10 is gibbous, as in: Gibbous this day our daily bread   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Lunar phase, rounded body parts of humans, Latin, Moon, shape of certain flowers, gibbous moon, lake's calm surface, Middle English  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BIlly Gibbous was a great drummer for the band, A.A. Milne
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Allivymar: My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.


Your friends wax poetic...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
...and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sequentialnarratives.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

(Note on the Middle English, the "y" is doing triple duty for yogh Ȝ, y, and thorn þ. The French printers didn't have them.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Allivymar: My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.

Your friends wax poetic...


Hey! I'm a part time poet. Can I get waxed, too?.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Allivymar: My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.


And mom? Fully waxed?
 
uberalice
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Allivymar: My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.


Was his nickname Wane?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's pronounced with a hard G. Only doofuses pronounce it with a soft G.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Allivymar: My brother's nickname in high school was Gibbous. Yes, our last name is Moon; his friends figured since dad would be a Full Moon, my bro was, well, you get it.


Was he half lit most of the time?
 
