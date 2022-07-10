 Skip to content
Day 137 of WW3: Russians raising "true hell" in the East, U.S. pledges another $368 billion in humanitarian aid, Zelenskyy sacks several foreign envoys, experts say coming famine a very real possibility. It's your Sunday Ukraine War discussion
    Ukraine news, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's east, Ukraine  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
mmmm... new thread smell.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: mmmm... new thread smell.


Sorry, had beans last night.

/brrrrt
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: mmmm... new thread smell.


And you got the initial missive position. (aka booooobies).

How's that new format for your eyes?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 10.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

In the Seversky direction, the enemy carried out shelling and airstrikes on several settlements. He was air reconnaissance with the use of UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy focus on preventing the advance of our troops.

The airstrike was recorded near Verkhniy Saltov. From the territory of belgorod region invaders carried out a missile attack on the city of Kharkov cruise missile type "Iskander".

In the Slavic direction, the enemy carried out a fire defeat of the positions of our troops, conducted reconnaissance by an assault group in the area of the settlement dolyna, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the movement of individual units to the area of Belogorivka was noted.

In the Bakhmut direction, air strikes were carried out near Berestovo and Disputed.

In Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, with the aim of landing, the enemy carried out artillery shelling and carried out airstrikes in the areas of several settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses efforts on preventing the offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In readiness for the task of missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy holds up to 3 carriers of high-precision weapons.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units carried out two strikes on command posts, a cluster of equipment and field ammunition depots of the enemy in the area of Chornobayivka.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Digest of the main news for the night:

On the night of July 10, the enemy struck the Kryvyi Rih district, hitting the Zelenodolsk hromada. Settlements were not affected, there were no injuries.

On July 9, the Russians killed three civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 23 people. The analysis of the rubble of the house in Chasovoy Yar continues. At least three dozen people are under the rubble, including one child. Six dead and five injured were reported to the surface.

During the last night, the Russians carried out 7 artillery attacks and 4 missile strikes on the territory of Luhansk region. The enemy pulls troops near Belogorivka, shells surrounding settlements, carries out air strikes.

On July 9, rocket and artillery units carried out 2 fire strikes on command posts, a cluster of equipment and field ammunition depots of the enemy in the area of Chornobayivka.

The Government of Canada announced its intention to expand sanctions against Russia. In particular, in the oil, gas and chemical sectors of industry. They will focus on reducing Russian budget revenues and preventing them from being used to wage war in Ukraine.

Fighting in Kharkiv region continues:

At night, as a result of an enemy strike on Kharkiv, two floors of an educational institution were partially destroyed. There were no deaths or injuries.

From the missile strike destroyed part of a residential building for 6 apartments. There were no fatalities and a 62-year-old man was hospitalized.

In Izyum and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region, due to shelling burned open areas, grass, coniferous bedding, fields with wheat.
The hospitalized man is 48 years old.

Yesterday, as a result of shelling, a private house in pechenigy village caught fire. A 20-year-old woman was killed and another was hospitalized.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An interesting thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: mmmm... new thread smell.

Sorry, had beans last night.

/brrrrt


Christ! open a window dude, you could kill people with that. i had my mouth open and everything.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: mmmm... new thread smell.

And you got the initial missive position. (aka booooobies).

How's that new format for your eyes?


hey man, thanks! much more legible for me, totally. cheers!
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this war shows anything, it's that you should never give up nuclear weapons once you have them.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: If this war shows anything, it's that you should never give up nuclear weapons once you have them.


Thanks, Obama!

\he and Senator Richard Lugar worked on getting nukes out of Ukraine
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm obviously clueless this morning, but what envoys were kicked out?  Last story I saw was about 2 US Senators visiting.  Please tell me if Sen. Blanche was kicked to the curb as a Russian plant!!!!
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: syrynxx: If this war shows anything, it's that you should never give up nuclear weapons once you have them.

Thanks, Obama!

\he and Senator Richard Lugar worked on getting nukes out of Ukraine


Ummm, all that happened under Clinton and maybe one of the Bushes, didn't it?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm obviously clueless this morning, but what envoys were kicked out?  Last story I saw was about 2 US Senators visiting.  Please tell me if Sen. Blanche was kicked to the curb as a Russian plant!!!!


"Foreign envoys" is Ukrainian envoys to other countries in this case. They didn't kick anyone out of Ukraine, they're rotating some of their ambassadorial staff.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: mmmm... new thread smell.

Sorry, had beans last night.

/brrrrt


The illegal use of gaseous weapons has been noted...This thread is now being sent to the International
Criminal Court for review...
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine pleads for weapons as Russia pummels civilians in Donetsk | DW News
Youtube L47EDs5cW8c


/slightly nsfw
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.


Cannot agree more with this sentiment.   Thank you for your hard work and bravo for how well put together it truly is.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.

Cannot agree more with this sentiment.   Thank you for your hard work and bravo for how well put together it truly is.


Thirded
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3m
Ukrainian media report on a missile attack on the Russian National Guard base in occupied #Kherson. Details are not yet known.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: U.S. pledges another $368 billion in humanitarian aid,

**looks around the US**

Sure... why not? We obviously do not need it.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
27s
Ukrainian soldier finally gets to see his girlfriend again after months of fighting against the Russian Army.
Stay safe soldier!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All the billions we gave Ukraine so far could have gone to the Russian soldiers to retrain them and get them real, positive job skills.

Sorry.  Gonna pitch this one to MTG later.   Go down to the Dollar Tree for fresh crayons and poster board.  You don't sell the steak.  You sell the sizzle to MTG.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.


Yo.

Thanks. Still taking a break mostly on here for now. Last night was particularly rough.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.


Thanks for the mention. It's nice to be appreciated. Off the top of my head and forgetting some also. JUC, Medic Zero, and Sword and Sheild have also put in a lot of effort. I've been pretty lax of late. I was depressed over turning 60, binging heavily, which was fine, but then suffering real bad neurological stress from involuntary cold turkey. I won't dwell but I've been a wreck. Still easing myself out of this last one.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm obviously clueless this morning, but what envoys were kicked out?  Last story I saw was about 2 US Senators visiting.  Please tell me if Sen. Blanche was kicked to the curb as a Russian plant!!!!


Ukraine recalled and fired a bunch of their ambassadors from western European countries yesterday, no reason given.  If I had to guess though, there is a lot of money and aid coming in from private donations, to go help Ukraine, and I suspect that these ambassadors were diverting some of that for their own personal bank accounts, and Zelenksy caught wind of it.  The guy hates corruption almost as much as he hates Orcs.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
40th Separate artillery brigade destroying russian positions

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
How are things behind the new Iron Curtain?
Russian media reports that Russia's new fake McDonald's will temporarily stop serving fries due to a shortage of the correct variety of potatoes.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: All the billions we gave Ukraine so far could have gone to the Russian soldiers to retrain them and get them real, positive job skills.

Sorry.  Gonna pitch this one to MTG later.   Go down to the Dollar Tree for fresh crayons and poster board.  You don't sell the steak.  You sell the sizzle to MTG.


Oh come on. All the money we've spent on Ukrainian soldiers and arms has been used to retrain Russian soldiers with job skills. They've been shown how to fertilize and grow sunflowers.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.

Yo.

Thanks. Still taking a break mostly on here for now. Last night was particularly rough.


As has been said on here before, you take the time you need take,mate. I've lurked here long enough to know a fair amount of whats going on.Your struggles are more important than posting here. Everyone will still be here when you're ready to return.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
In the #Arkhangelsk Region (russia), a bus carrying conscripts was involved in an accident when it collided on the road with a gas train and a truck.
The driver of the truck died on the spot, while the others sustained injuries of varying severity.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: cherryl taggart: I'm obviously clueless this morning, but what envoys were kicked out?  Last story I saw was about 2 US Senators visiting.  Please tell me if Sen. Blanche was kicked to the curb as a Russian plant!!!!

Ukraine recalled and fired a bunch of their ambassadors from western European countries yesterday, no reason given.  If I had to guess though, there is a lot of money and aid coming in from private donations, to go help Ukraine, and I suspect that these ambassadors were diverting some of that for their own personal bank accounts, and Zelenksy caught wind of it.  The guy hates corruption almost as much as he hates Orcs.


The DW video that was posted above mentioned it.  They said the German ambassador was recalled, that Ukraine was saying it was just normal rotations and not a big deal, but the newscasters speculated that it might be related to tge ambassador's criticism of the German government regarding aid.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.

Yo.

Thanks. Still taking a break mostly on here for now. Last night was particularly rough.


Sorry to hear VHTS.  Hang in there.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
In the #Arkhangelsk Region (russia), a bus carrying conscripts was involved in an accident when it collided on the road with a gas train and a truck.
The driver of the truck died on the spot, while the others sustained injuries of varying severity.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x647]


In the spirit of Nelson... HA-HA!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.


hey no problem ey. hoser. Leafs suck.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.


Let's not forget dkulprit, who knows a schitton about munitions and tactical uses of artillery
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA: U.S. pledges another $368 billion in humanitarian aid,

**looks around the US**

Sure... why not? We obviously do not need it.


Don't worry, we can always print more
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
3h
In the #Arkhangelsk Region (russia), a bus carrying conscripts was involved in an accident when it collided on the road with a gas train and a truck.
The driver of the truck died on the spot, while the others sustained injuries of varying severity.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x647]


hey thats great news! just letting them die in russia, saves everyone the hassle of having to turn them into orcs and killing them in UA. Sort of recalls the Quintins Hill Rail disaster, sadly, w far fewer deaths...
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: JaytheFarkingCanadian: To Father Jack, Harlee, Fasahd, VHTS, and Traci, to name but a few: Thank you all, for the work you folks put into these threads. It's all appreciated, and,more importantly, helping to keep the war fresh in our minds every day. I apologise to the other folks who work just as hard here who I can't name off of the top of my head.

Let's not forget dkulprit, who knows a schitton about munitions and tactical uses of artillery


Oh AND Oneiros gets the Humanitarian prize for all the nonviolent links of support for the Ukrainian people
 
