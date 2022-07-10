 Skip to content
43
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commodore 64, got it for Christmas
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We had a VIC-20 and TRS-80 that I have only vague memories of but the first one I really remember, our first PC was a Tandy 1000 SX.  384K ram, two 5 1/4" disk drives.  I remember the BIOS post screen was just counting the massive amount of memory in 40 column mode.  It did go to 80 when DOS booted.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I built my first computer from a kit around 1976 or so. It was an IMSAI 8080. Instead of the regular 8080 processor, I paid extra at Doc's Computer Shop to get the more powerful Zilog Z80 8-biatchip.

The individual cards for the processor, memory, etc. used the S-100 bus. Each card connector had 100 contacts that I had to solder individually. It took a long time to build, but I got to be very good with my soldering iron.

The computer was programmed one byte at a time using toggle switches on the front panel for entries to the address bus and data bus.

I ultimately upgraded by building a paper-tape reader. I could then buy actual programs on tape at Doc's. It was a huge innovation to be able to load programs by pulling tape through the reader instead of loading with the toggle switches.

A local television station even did a story about me since I owned my own computer! I had to lie just a little when the reporter asked what I could actually do with it.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

*It was an 8-biatchip, not "8-biatchip".
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad brought home an Apple II around 1977, and I loved playing Choplifter on the green screen monitor.  I'm a moderately knowledgeable tech user now, but haven't played video games since the early 1980s.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Sorry. My auto-correct Is getting weird today. My IMSAI wouldn't have done this to me.

"8-biatchip"
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

I just realized it's Fark not liking me having "bit" followed by "ch", even in different words with a space between and automatically changing it to "biatch".

The chip was 8-bit.
 
sgleason818 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also had a Commodore 64.
My brothers and I would attempt to program it from books  - long strings of data, each with a checksum at the end. After hours of this, the program would usually fail to run.
One program (that worked) would create music, and I input some Journey songs. I also used it for Speech class, to explain how the shape of a sound wave affects its pitch and tone.
It had a nice GUI for its time, though you needed a TV set because there was no monitor.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom bought an IBM PC. Two 5-1/4" drives and the green monochrome monitor. WordStar word processor. Later she got a dot-matrix printer. Lotus 1-2-3, which I understood to be a way to do math, but I didn't really use. I did a learn a lot about manipulating documents when you couldn't really see the actual output.

Fast forward about 15 years, in the second "real" job I had. By then, we had a 386SX PC at home and I inherited a 286 desktop at work with a *gasp* 10 MB hard drive, and a green monochrome monitor, and we used WordPerfect.

I was putting together fairly complex documents with embedded graphics (which I had to get someone else to scan for me). Finally getting a WYSIWYG color monitor was a huge leap forward.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

TRASH 80
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't "my" computer but the TRaSh-80 at the nearby Radio Shack my dad would stop at after church every Sunday. I wrote my high school programming 'thesis' on a graphics scrolling program in triss-dos.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY first computer was a Dell with Windows ME. I installed a Soundblaster card and it came with a control interface that took up a disk drive slot. It had MIDI connectors which I never really put to use because by the time I figured out MIDI I needed to buy a new, non-virus-addled computer.

I want to say the first computer my dad bought that I could also use when I was a kid was the Commodore 128. It was supposed to be like the 64, but also somehow worked like an IBM. I never figured any of that out and was slightly bitter that it wasn't just the 64 like my friend had.

At the time my favorite games were made by Accolade. "Test Drive" "Hardball!" "4th and Inches". We had "Pitfall 2" which was more in depth than the original.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope...not a Dell...It was an HP. Dell was the next couple computers because they gave me credit.

I still have a Dell account, but haven't used it in over a decade.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Ah yes, another victim of Fark's filters.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commodore Vic-20. We basically used it to play games because I didn't have a floppy drive for it, only the game cartridges that were about as thick as a regular game cartridge but a little bit bigger than a dollar bill area-wise. OH and a tape deck for tape deck games too.

But mostly I played Tooth Invaders and Gorf.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tandy 1000 in 1987 or so.  It pretty much changed my life.  I've been doing something (art, work, fun) with a computer daily since then, sans my high school years where I was more concerned with analog music and analog art.

It really was the greatest thing my parents did.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bought it when I was a teen, cost me £79.99 IIRC. Still have it, with original box, manual etc, up in the attic.

You learned to code very efficiently when you only had 1K, and had to share that with the display.

I remember when 3.5 inch floppies arrived. Wow. A whole 1.4mb on one disc! You could keep ALL your files on you!
I tried working out how many 3.5 inch floppies of data you could now fit onto a 1TB micro SD card, but my brain started hurting so I gave up. I think it was well over ten....

First PC was a Vanilla, the in house brand of a chain called Tempo here in the UK. It was a 386 with 20mb hard drive.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apple II+.  My dad popped the trunk and showed it to me and that was it.  He didn't make much so this had to be a massive expense for him but here I am 40 years later.

The first computer I bought for myself was 30 years ago.  I was debating between installing OS/2 or this thing called Linux that I kinda knew since I had been using some form of UNIX for a few years by that point.  OS/2 didn't install all that easily so I tried Linux and that was that.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got a Sinclair ZX-81 in kit form in 1981 when I was a freshman in high school.  Learned how to program on it and what backups are for. I learned what it was like to spend several hours coding something, backing it up, then finding out that my brother had borrowed the tape and recorded something over it.  In my sophomore year they put TRS-80s into our school and I knew more about BASIC than my teachers so I got assigned COBOL instead.

/I refuse to admit I know COBOL
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TI-99 4/A. Mostly games, but I did a fair amount of BASIC. Eventually adapted a version of ELIZA and typed it in. Worked well except it took 30 seconds to produce a response.

Technically my buddy got the BASIC system for his Atari 2600. Memory was so tight you could only have about ten lines of actual code.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I was late getting one at home.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Commodore 64, with games like Bard's Tale 3 and Pool of Radiance.  I'll occasionally use DosBox to play those old games, still super fun over 30 years later. :)
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gateway 486 DX-2 66
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The first computer I actually used was a TRS-80 in high school. I got pretty good programming Basic.
It wasn't until years later that I bought my first computer, a Macintosh Quadra 840av.
It was a sweet machine.
I sold it three or four years later and bought a Power Mac 8500.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
'' 13 minutes ago  

nekom: We had a VIC-20 and TRS-80 that I have only vague memories of but the first one I really remember, our first PC was a Tandy 1000 SX.  384K ram, two 5 1/4" disk drives.  I remember the BIOS post screen was just counting the massive amount of memory in 40 column mode.  It did go to 80 when DOS booted.


Strangely I'm not that far off.  First computer was a C-64 (and later a C-64C when the C-64 crapped out).  That got me through elementary and middle school.  That was followed by a Tandy 1000 RLX (a 286!) which got me through high school and early college. That was an 8th grade graduation gift.  My uncle worked in education, so he made the purchase for us using his discount to get me a full setup.  PC, monitor, and a 24 pin color dot matrix printer. I wrote an ungodly number of school essays using the Text program in Deskmate.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apple /// , yes a three not a two, with an add on CPM card. Got it during law school as well as a Diablo 630 printer
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a Vic-20 then an SX-64.

Peek. Poke...
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had a solar calculator in the 70's. Before that an abacus I didn't know how to use but had fun moving the beads into patterns.
 
chitownmike
'' 11 minutes ago  

Did you tell them about global thermonuclear war? Also nice filter own
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An IBM Aptiva circa 1996-1997. It had Hover!, which was a super fun game. Then our friends got Command and Conquer, and we got it so we could battle online. Whenever we got games, I remember dad would start install at bedtime and then tell us "it'll be ready in the morning", kinda like a mini Christmas.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dstanley: [i.pinimg.com image 736x992]

I was late getting one at home.


It came with a hammer?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IBM Aptiva, 1994. I have freebie flash drives with more memory.

Still play Civil War General from it, though- I've gotten it working on Win 3.1, 98SE, XP, Vista, 7, and 10. Sound gets wonky, but it was the first campaign sim I've seen to take into account ammunition needs, unit-level weapon upgrades and so on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Zenith Z-248. 20 MB hard drive.  Drool if you must.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TRS-80 Mk IV.  Dual disk drives.  Cassette input via RCA connectors.  A whole 32k of RAM.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Franklin ACE 1200. My grandpa got it in the 80s, it was replaced with a Tandy in the early 90s. The Franklin was given to me. Played Lemonade Stand on it, learned basic command line on this. A tank of a chassis.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oberheim DMX drum machine. 1983.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bought a Bally Arcade based on the upcoming base computer base.  It had a programming cartridge so I got to do some BASIC while I waited for base unit to not ever come out.  Took it back and got an Apple II system.  Floppy drive and I maxed out the RAM at a whopping 48K (16K was standard), total cost: $2436.  Lots of mods and upgrades along the way.  Good times.
 
BBH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The first one I bought for myself was an Apple IIgs.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
TI-99/4A.  Parents got it for me for Christmas back in 1983, along with a data cassette drive and the game "Pirate Adventure".  I spend a few tens of minutes loading it (tape drives are slowww), and played for a few days before deciding, hey I wanna write games.  So...I did.  Read the manual to lean TI BASIC, and checked over the functions to see what could be used for what--and got lost with the trig functions since I was only in 8th grade at the time.

Decided to toss graphics rather than learn trig at that point, so I started making text-based games--built a few simulators, mostly hockey sims, and ran into trouble pretty quickly since the TI had very little memory.  So, I had rather simple sims and plans for much bigger ones eventually.

Got a used C64 in the spring of '86, and I haven't stopped futzing with computers ever since.  Went to school for physics and engineering, but ended up doing programming and ETL in the real world instead because that's what I love (and it pays pretty good too).
 
rick42
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My engineer dad's idea of a Christmas present when I was about seven:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digi-Comp_I

Don't know how much I got out of it, except for playing The Ancient Game of Nim (it always seemed capitalized when Dad said it).
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First computer I used was a Commodore 64 when I was 8 or 9 years old. We visited family in New York and my Uncle had one. I remember playing Montezuma's Revenge a lot.

First computer I actually owned was a P5-166 MMX. I had been working in tech support at a small computer manufacturer (Infotel/Midwest Micro/Systemax) for a couple years in the late 90s and ended up with a box of parts. Bought a case and put it together.
 
jaycharms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apple ][+.  Dad dropped a few bills on it (TWO floppy drives baby!!) 80-81, and was still using the TV we bought as a color monitor in the early 2000s. Had CP/M and 80 column cards, so was the WordStar king thru college (look away from the dot matrix fonts, please).  Heavy RPG use (Wizardry, Ultima) as well.  Had to get a second phone line when we added the screaming 300 baud Hayes modem.

/switched to PCs in the 90s
//rest of family bows to Cupertino
///still house tech support
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ah, the TRS-80 MC-10. A whopping 4 kB of RAM coontil a birthday a year later when I got the 16 kB expander module). Came with an audio cable so you could write to/read from cassette tapes.

I think I got for Christmas around 1983 or so. "Santa" brought it, and when I came down to the living room it was already hooked up to the TV running a program like:

10 PRINT "MERRY CHRISTMAS, PCOC"
20 GOTO 10

I loved that thing. Wrote a couple simple games for it in Basic and learned about programming. Took it with me, along with a little 10" B&W TV one summer to my grandmother's house when we went there for vacation. Eventually replaced it in 1989 with a MacPlus. I still had it ten or fifteen years ago, packed up in its original box. Somewhere online I saw someone looking for one and basically sold it to him for whatever it cost to mail it. Hope he's still enjoying the nostalgia.
 
