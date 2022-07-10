 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Two police officers who were sent to investigate reports of illicit activities in a massage parlor. What happened next will shock pretty much no one   (abc15.com) divider line
44



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They pulled a McNulty
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you for your service, massage shop ladies
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So two cops went to investigate sex in a massage shop, get explicit with the masseuses, are allowed to keep their jobs AND are allowed to continue their investigation?

Does 'conflict on interest' not matter any more?

/That was rhetorical. Of course it doesn't matter, as long as you're on the right side
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a human, I get it. It must be an exhilarating experience. But you're on the clock. You're trying to stop sex trafficking, not have the victims perform sex acts on you.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TuckFrump: So two cops went to investigate sex in a massage shop, get explicit with the masseuses, are allowed to keep their jobs AND are allowed to continue their investigation?


So, a happy ending.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go to the barber often enough, you WILL end up getting a haircut.......

/Unless you shave your head, like me
//Knob polishing,?
///Oblig.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They learned how to write a proper sentence?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police reports reveal Officer Eberhardt allowed different women to touch him seven more times over the next 48 hours.

"You're not here to investigate human trafficking, are you?"
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess i could sign up to be a cop. Because receiving a handjob is a sacrifice I'm willing to make.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Thank you for your service, massage shop ladies


Hahahahaha 100% agreed

You're a Hooker!
Youtube CHficJLPeSQ
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops, you just can't get out of your own, stupid way, can you?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing will happen to them. Arizona is a red state. These banjo picking huckleberry cops can do whatever they want.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Happy Ending
Youtube -Lyrrbcl328
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did the women get paid, at least?

/stopping all sex work is dumb
//stopping forced sex work is good
///I wonder if I could make six figures giving handies
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two Flagstaff police officers went undercover to massage parlors, took their pants off, and allowed themselves to be fondled eight different times.

Well, they had to be sure crime was happening. 8 seems like reasonable way to prove that.

/ JFC
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A law enforcement legend.

Pinkertons, before they helped create the Secret Service, were very skilled detectives, especially for train robberies in the Wild West.   Their ability to gather intelligence on crime was uncanny.

They'd ride the train route and the first place they'd hit in town was the brothels.  Why?  Train robbers like to brag about how tough and skilled they are, and how rich they have just become.  Who listens better?

For the reason that it is "illegal" it works perfectly undercover.  Who suspects a cop?  How much more information is obtained by a paying customer than a cop threatening jail, arrest, bad Yelp reivew?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Operation High Country Hydra."

I'm pretty sure I've seen these condoms (usually they're glow-in-the-dark, too) in many strip club/honky-tonk bathroom condom dispensers. The multi-tipped reservoir tips made them worth the extra $.25.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey guys what's going on in this thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size



Remember, prostitution is only a crime when poor people do it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why does the headline make it seem like their being "FULLY NAKED" is a big deal? That's what you're supposed to do at a legitimate massage. You're covered with a sheet.

The difference is they had sexual acts performed on them, that's the difference between this and a legit massage.

And now they promise another story:

The lack of transparency from Homeland Security, despite being involved in multiple massage stings in our state, where law enforcement nudity took place.

"Law enforcement nudity" is not the problem here, jeezus. (Also it's amazing how completely Homeland Security has morphed into an organization doing prostituion stings instead of keeping us safe from terrorists)
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ok ok maybe you'd let one slide, but they went back for 3rds?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey it was for the investigation so I am sure they didnt even enjoy it.
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They used public funds to pay for hookers, used the hookers, then arrested the hookers and let themselves off the hook.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Why does the headline make it seem like their being "FULLY NAKED" is a big deal? That's what you're supposed to do at a legitimate massage. You're covered with a sheet.

The difference is they had sexual acts performed on them, that's the difference between this and a legit massage.

And now they promise another story:

The lack of transparency from Homeland Security, despite being involved in multiple massage stings in our state, where law enforcement nudity took place.

"Law enforcement nudity" is not the problem here, jeezus. (Also it's amazing how completely Homeland Security has morphed into an organization doing prostituion stings instead of keeping us safe from terrorists)


"Homeland Security" was just a distraction Bush created to deflect from his incompetence that led to 9/11.

\and to create sales for the airport scanner companies
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The Flagstaff officer went on to explain that he tried to minimize the amount of time the massage parlor employee was fondling his exposed genitals."

He went on to say "Yeah, the quicker I could bust a nut, the less time she would be touching me."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Robinfro: "Operation High Country Hydra."

I'm pretty sure I've seen these condoms (usually they're glow-in-the-dark, too) in many strip club/honky-tonk bathroom condom dispensers. The multi-tipped reservoir tips made them worth the extra $.25.


Buy em by the case.  About $5 for the lot.  Non glowing ones shown.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The reason for the second round of sexual contact was to see if the businesses would accept debit cards.

Well, yeah...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Law Enforcement Nudity" is a great grunge band name
 
eldoobie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Officer Eberhardt's initial 'confusion' about 'where to stop' may come as a
surprise "
instapundit.comView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unhappy Ending - RENO 911!
Youtube TY2rr_7Ehnc
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: As a human, I get it. It must be an exhilarating experience. But you're on the clock. You're trying to stop sex trafficking, not have the victims perform sex acts on you.


And not a single trafficked victim was identified?
WTAF?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Might as well. Whatever respect or social standing cops had died years ago, so they have just embraced the uniformed mafia persona. If you are going to be in a gang, might as well enjoy the perks.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He who would not take the opportunity to get fondled and cum, cast the first stone!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
On the national pig scale, Arizona cops rank somewhere around fatback.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Scenes from the investigation:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

funzyr: I guess i could sign up to be a cop. Because receiving a handjob is a sacrifice I'm willing to make.


Even if the workers are forced to give you the hand job?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Why does the headline make it seem like their being "FULLY NAKED" is a big deal? That's what you're supposed to do at a legitimate massage. You're covered with a sheet.


This. I get massages a few times a year, always "FULLY NAKED", completely covered and never offered nor asked for anything sexual.

Also, not 1 trafficking victim identified? Then what the hell was Homeland Security investigating?
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The cops were busted to I guess the story has a happy ending.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Gomer! That ain't my belly button!"

"Surprise surprise surprise, that ain't my finger neither!"
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Police reports reveal Officer Eberhardt allowed different women to touch him seven more times over the next 48 hours.

"You're not here to investigate human trafficking, are you?"


Bare repeating
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should be shot. In the head. F*ck the police.
 
