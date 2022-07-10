 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) The next time the washing machine appears to chew up or lose a sock, check wth your significant other first
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no chance of mental illness here.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some socks she can have...if she likes them a biatch crunchy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Descartes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pica_(disorder)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our newest mutt has a trick: find a sock, get a treat. My wife has to keep her clean laundry basket off of the floor.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she chew socks?
No.
Are you getting laid?
Yes.
No problem.

Does she chew socks?
Yes.
Are you getting laid?
No problem.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Does she chew socks?
No.
Are you getting laid?
Yes.
No problem.

Does she chew socks?
Yes.
Are you getting laid?
No problem.


Well, sock it to me, baby!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pica_(disorder)


So those with Pica...

Chew?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GalFisk: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pica_(disorder)


Pica Chew

I choose YOU!

~Scene from Pokemon: DSM IV
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, sock it to me, baby!
No.
Are you getting laid?
Yes.
No problem.

Does she chew socks?
Yes.
Are you getting laid?
No problem.

Well, sock it to me, baby!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'if I am kissing your mouth, I deserve to know what has been in it.'

/ Not sure if he really wants to go there.
// We've all been there.
/// Third slashie hides shameful cravings.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Does she chew socks?
No.
Are you getting laid?
Yes.
No problem.

Does she chew socks?
Yes.
Are you getting laid?
No problem.


This was like a smooth brain teaser.  I had to read it several times to see what was missing in the second one.
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sucks socks after she chores?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was hiding her alcohol consumption and getting angry when confronted, it would be a sign of a serious problem.

Drugs? Same thing

Food? Yes, it's sign of an eating disorder.

When they are eating your underwear and getting angry when confronted, that's a waving red flag.

Check her browser history, bro. I'm sure they'll be shining gems of wtf.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it better she orally fixates on socks instead of cocks, definitely leave her some crunchy spunk filled ones.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as bad as the article a long while back about the dude whose socks kept going missing & it turned out his gf was using them to wipe her ass when she stayed the night because something something feels closer and intimate etc. and was throwing them away instead of washing them.

Yes, that's how farking absurd these fake letters are: that I can remember one from last year.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she's using them as a gag during solo times.
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe she gnaws/gnows these gnomes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Regurgitated reddit threads are my favorite.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey venture capitalists, I have a great business idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why can't I meet a nice gal like that?
 
