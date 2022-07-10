 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   It's hard to keep cool in the summer and the elderly can be especially at risk   (news4jax.com) divider line
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I solve this problem by stuffing all my elderly in the freezer. Quiets em down too.

/Anybody want a Poppopcicle?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cold.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do they have two refrigerators?  One for food and the other for Grandma?

Must be tough trying to save money to bypass a funeral home and then get hit with cash register retail police bail prices and no counseling.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was just following food safety guidelines. If she left the meat out at room temperature, it would rot.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well finally I will have a place to store my parents
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well finally I will have a place to store my parents


Now I understand how Viking refrigerators got their start.
 
arjayct
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I could sort of understand this if Mom had cacked out at 68 or something like that.  But at 93, this is a short-term solution at best.

You've already beat all the actuarial tables.  Time to let it go already.  But if you really wanted to go this route, just bury her yourself, like they do in most of the world.  Get a coffin from Costco (yes, they do sell them) find a cemetery that will deal with you directly, and file the appropriate paperwork.  Then at least the only law you'd be breaking would be the actual insurance fraud, which nobody but the insurance company gives a shiat about.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaper than a nursing home.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I have life insurance and an inheritable annuity. It's worth admitting that I'm dead...

...Yes, dear, thanks!

...does this coffee smell funny?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then don't retire to the Sunbelt, prat.
 
