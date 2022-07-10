 Skip to content
(MSN)   Today's HOA hate thread: Couple threatened with foreclosure for the heinous crime of... feeding ducks at a pond. Ducks that neighbors dump after Easter, and have no natural foraging skills. Duck off, you ducking HOA   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Plaintiff, Hearst Corporation, Kathleen Rowe, Pleading, Lakeland Community Homeowners Association, Defendant, retired couple, Kathleen A. Rowe  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me


I Want a New Duck
Youtube 3KvgQIBcdRk
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're not swans. Those assholes would not hesitate to take the HOA to court.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3KvgQIBcdRk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Hand to God I'm almost 50 and I didn't know that was a Weird Al Song.

After listening to it, I don't think Weird Al really knows ducks. They are assholes. If he was going to parody a song about them, I'd chose something darker, like "Me and a Gun"
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the idiots buy ducklings for Easter, then kick them out the back door afterwards. This couple comes along and feed them out of the kindness of their hearts and they are going to loose their house. They should be kicking out the ass holes that brought the birds into the community in the first place.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me


Maybe Aussie ducks are different but I live across the street from a large wetlands with plenty of ducks, it's issue free as near as I can tell. The local council don't want people feeding the ducks bread due to mould issues but welcome to feed rice, grains etc. The ducks are pretty cool and ducklings are obviously super cute.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot the link:

Tori Amos - Me and a Gun
Youtube MPF_8T2pkAw
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

Maybe Aussie ducks are different but I live across the street from a large wetlands with plenty of ducks, it's issue free as near as I can tell. The local council don't want people feeding the ducks bread due to mould issues but welcome to feed rice, grains etc. The ducks are pretty cool and ducklings are obviously super cute.


Also bread isn't generally as good for waterfowl as plain raw grains even if it weren't for the mold or mould.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you choose to live in a HOA, you deserve everything you get
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, there isn't anything saying the ducks were abandoned by people there... At least not in that article. The only thing I can find here is this:

She felt bad for the domesticated waterfowl, who she imagined grew in an incubator and did not know how to survive in the wild on their own.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOAs were originally designed to keep blacks and other 'racially undesirables' from moving to their purebred suburbia  neighborhoods
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

Maybe Aussie ducks are different but I live across the street from a large wetlands with plenty of ducks, it's issue free as near as I can tell. The local council don't want people feeding the ducks bread due to mould issues but welcome to feed rice, grains etc. The ducks are pretty cool and ducklings are obviously super cute.


The only problem I've ever had with ducks was that they produce inordinate amounts of slimy shiat. Personality-wise they seem pretty innocuous. Maybe this guy is thinking of geese.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Um, there isn't anything saying the ducks were abandoned by people there... At least not in that article. The only thing I can find here is this:

She felt bad for the domesticated waterfowl, who she imagined grew in an incubator and did not know how to survive in the wild on their own.


The link has been switched now to a reprint of the original source which has more information on that.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: HOAs were originally designed to keep blacks and other 'racially undesirables' from moving to their purebred suburbia  neighborhoods


Yeah but now they're mostly about local governments refusing to do their job.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me


Yeah. Even vegans shouldn't feel too bad about eating ducks. They pretty much deserve it.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: So the idiots buy ducklings for Easter, then kick them out the back door afterwards. This couple comes along and feed them out of the kindness of their hearts and they are going to loose their house. They should be kicking out the ass holes that brought the birds into the community in the first place.


What surprises me is being Texas I'd assume they'd deep fry or bbq the ducklings when the photo op is over.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Aussie_As: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

Maybe Aussie ducks are different but I live across the street from a large wetlands with plenty of ducks, it's issue free as near as I can tell. The local council don't want people feeding the ducks bread due to mould issues but welcome to feed rice, grains etc. The ducks are pretty cool and ducklings are obviously super cute.

The only problem I've ever had with ducks was that they produce inordinate amounts of slimy shiat. Personality-wise they seem pretty innocuous. Maybe this guy is thinking of geese.


Geese are even worse. That's why you shouldn't feel bad about foie gras.

I think I may be hungry.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me


You've never met swans or Canada geese, have you?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anuran: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

You've never met swans or Canada geese, have you?


"Honking sh*tbags" is the colloquial appellation.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Aussie_As: Lsherm: I cannot stand HOAs, but I have my own trauma with ducks. I'm really torn here.

/ducks are assholes.
//Seriously, ducks are the Trump family of the bird kingdom
///Yes I'm serious
////Go try to meet a duck and get back to me

Maybe Aussie ducks are different but I live across the street from a large wetlands with plenty of ducks, it's issue free as near as I can tell. The local council don't want people feeding the ducks bread due to mould issues but welcome to feed rice, grains etc. The ducks are pretty cool and ducklings are obviously super cute.

The only problem I've ever had with ducks was that they produce inordinate amounts of slimy shiat. Personality-wise they seem pretty innocuous. Maybe this guy is thinking of geese.


He must be thinking of geese. Ducks are not bad creatures.

Geese are the spawn of Satan.

Ducks occasionally poo on your foot. Geese will hunt you down and eat your children.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

