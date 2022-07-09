 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bad news if you were headed to [place] and hoped to be there before [reasonable time]. Don't worry, the [adjective] people at CTA are on the scene   (twitter.com) divider line
    PSA, shot  
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Jesus Christ. This is why I'm glad I moved out of Chicago. Detroit barely even has public transit, so checkmate
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least they have a template to notify the public. Here in DC, the WMATA won't even know about a delay until three days later when the Washington Post reports on it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you tell me, please don't tell me
It really doesn't matter anyhow
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like getting in a enclosed tube with a bunch of strangers.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol! Took 4hrs going to the grocery store today because the metrorail in Houston shutdown and stranded me at one of their platforms so I'm getting a kick. Oh, and it was 100°.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I too have also flown on Spirit Airlines
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


So it's not all bad news?
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no!  [PLACE] is beautiful in [SEASON], now I'll have to [ACTIVITY] in [OTHER PLACE].
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe...you know, just MAYBE...letting computers handle everything without even a modicum of human oversight is not always a good idea.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe...you know, just MAYBE...letting computers handle everything without even a modicum of human oversight is not always a good idea.


Computer would have filled in the blanks like they're programmed to.  Maybe right info, maybe wrong, but it would have put something in there per instructions.  Just the template, that's a human farkup right there
 
