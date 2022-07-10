 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Seriously WANT   (soranews24.com) divider line
21
    More: Giggity, Real estate, Apartment, House, Studio apartment, architectural firm Jibun Haus, total floor space, Area, Weekend Haus  
•       •       •

1286 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nice cabin
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


Bachelor Chow
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?
Bachelor Chow

Ooo - the kind with flavor?
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute, but I think they've got this figured out up north in Wisconsin already (and similar places). Cabins and cottages are a thing that exist. And without the branding there are some neat variations to be found.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so this is assuming, what, off-grid power supply and septic connection and a well?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place.only.works if you can use the outside as.rooms.  if it rains a lot, is hot, or mosquitoes or chiggers, you're gonna be unhappy
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know plenty of back woods cabins that would put this to shame. BYOG and you have all you need to cope with the mosquitoes. No reservations required.

/bring your own generator
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


A large workshop.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what I would like to live in if I lived in a tiny home, not the glorified trailers with the camping toilets.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll borrow money to buy ten, have them shipped to London and sell them for nine figures.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This seems to be a popular micro-home conceit. "Oh if we just put all the furniture outside, we can say it's a tiny home!" Insects, weather... Part of the attraction of a home is living indoors.

Land's more expensive than building structures.  Either you have the room for a small house or you don't. There's definitely a shortage of bungalow type homes, though, that's for sure; nobody builds them anymore.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Slightly bigger than a New York City apartment?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Nice cabin


Can't be. Verbo ads have taught me that a "cabin" is a five-bedroom McMansion with a log-cabin exterior.

I dunno what the Unabomber was living in, but it wasn't a cabin. Shack, maybe.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like the concept, but the size makes my 6'5" self pretty itchy.  My wife would love it though.

/ I could live in the 2000 Sq ft outbuilding/workshop.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


Gaming basement and washer/drier.
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


A masturbatorium
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Nice cabin


It's a shed. If I am paying $40k+ for a shed, I am doing something wrong.  My simple, 800 sqf shed cost $1400 delivered about 8 years ago.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


A garage and washer and drier. This is bumfark, after all, I don't see any bus stops.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: Notabunny: Nice cabin

It's a shed. If I am paying $40k+ for a shed, I am doing something wrong.  My simple, 800 sqf shed cost $1400 delivered about 8 years ago.


Must be nice. Most 20 by 20 slabs cost about 3 grand in concrete these days. Lumber around 8 grand.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Bed, toilet, shower, kitchen, and deck. If you're single, what more do you need?


Electricity and internet.

But otherwise, yeah, that's all I need.

The article seems to ignore that purchasing your own secluded forest with a lake, is kinda expensive.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.