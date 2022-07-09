 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Think you're sweating because of all the heat? Try spending time in Corpus Christi   (d1softballnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, extreme droughtIn addition, Heat, According to Jim, Temperature, Rough Trade Records, heat wave promises, weekend sensation temperatures, situation  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 12:05 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or any other coastal town, but yeah fark Corpus
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Checks article...yep, Orlando.  Orlando makes Tampa feel like Los Angeles.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not even on a bet.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: Checks article...yep, Orlando.  Orlando makes Tampa feel like Los Angeles.


I lived in Hong Kong for a few years, and Orlando weather is pretty close to HK weather. Like sweat through your undershirt and regular shirt levels of humidity.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a pretty subjective "data set."  Portland, and Vancouver WA which is just over the bridge from here were ranked 130 and 190 (or so) respectively, even though we have literally the same weather.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Nola?

Sweat, and all it does is fill up your shoes.  No evaporation to speak of, hardly any breezes, and all that cobblestone holds in heat at night like a massive pizza oven.

Throw in tourist puke and sewer gas and you're really in for a treat.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100F in Denver today. was a pleasant day.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sgygus: 100F in Denver today. was a pleasant day.


I'm in north Denver and was outside for a total of three minutes today.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sgygus: 100F in Denver today. was a pleasant day.


Typical summer heat in southeast New Mexico.  I can never move to the coast, I can't stand the humidity.  I'll take hot dry plains and cool dry mountains over any humid area.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Highest I saw in my part of Fl recently was 94, heat index of 108. Humidity was probably 70-80%

That's rather sweaty weather
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.