(AZ Family)   Good news, Farkers: you no longer need a college diploma to teach public school in Arizona   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Teacher, Education, legislation Gov. Doug Ducey, School, younger people, college degree, public schools, Arizona Educators Association  
362 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jul 2022 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
AZ in a race to bottom is now saying a Sunday school "teacher" can now teach in public schools if they agree to go to college at some point. Didn't notice any requirement that college at teacher can go to has to be accredited.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You only need Peaches?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

eurotrader: AZ in a race to bottom is now saying a Sunday school "teacher" can now teach in public schools if they agree to go to college at some point. Didn't notice any requirement that college at teacher can go to has to be accredited.


Just get a online degree from the University of Botswana. They accept MC, Visa, And Paypal.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I am DONE with Arizona. Christ, I wish I could get out of here.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guess ya don't need smart folks if there's no water.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So will teachers now be starting at $12.50 an hour? With no education or training required the same applicants for service and fast food can now be "teachers" with a similar pay rate.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bar has been even lower than that for substitutes in quite a few states:

https://bestaccreditedcolleges.org/articles/how-to-become-a-substitute-teacher.html

Of course, a sub really only has to hold the fort for a day or two.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The state of Arizona told me I can't teach sex ed anymore.  I don't see the big deal, I know they're on the internet.  Stop freaking out.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean....MIGHT be fair given everyone has the option to homeschool and I'm not sure you even need a GED for that.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news, hiring managers. You can save time by dismissing applicants from AZ out of hand
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything to avoid offering a living wage.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The bar has been even lower than that for substitutes in quite a few states:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anything to avoid offering a living wage.


https://www.salary.com/research/salary/benchmark/public-school-teacher-salary/az

$54k is pretty livable.

Plus they get good benefits and job security.

It's just another consequence of our present labor shortage problems that we've been having for some time now.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools are no longer an institution to educate. They are there to indoctrinate the next generation of mindless and obedient lackeys
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Anything to avoid offering a living wage.


You can't make gross and record profits if you actually pay your employees.

/Why do you hate your rich betters?
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in my town in Alaska they're having trouble finding substitute teachers. They can't find any!  So what did the district do? Raise the pay? Nah, they lowered the education requirements for subs from a bachelor's degree or better to an associate's degree. No pay increase.

So that didn't work and they still had a big problem with lack of subs. Pay increase? Nah, they lowered the education requirement from an associate's degree to a high school diploma and guess what? They still can't find subs.

/We're doomed. DOOMED.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised.

I spent twenty years working for a school district.  During the last year, they started making nearly everyone eligible to work as substitute teachers.  I lucked out, there were few enough of us with the job duties my position had that we weren't roped into it, but many others in my department got stuck doing substitute duties.

So if there's a significant enough a shortage of teachers, the solution is to loosen the requirements to be a teacher.  That means more people are eligible to be teachers.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I am DONE with Arizona. Christ, I wish I could get out of here.


If you can't bother to be inconvenienced, you don't deserve to get out.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chumbawamba - Dumbing Down
Youtube ATFGDteYYJY
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Benevolent Misanthrope: Anything to avoid offering a living wage.

https://www.salary.com/research/salary/benchmark/public-school-teacher-salary/az

$54k is pretty livable.

Plus they get good benefits and job security.

It's just another consequence of our present labor shortage problems that we've been having for some time now.


$54K was pretty livable a couple years ago.  It's far from comfortable these days.
 
MacWizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona is 49th in educational funding, which is why they have such a tough time finding teachers. Solution - teachers without a degree, so you can pay them even less. Genius!
 
NinthRing
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And the sad Dumbing-Down of America continues...
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm just thinking of the film The Gods Must Be Crazy, which pretty much starts with a lady learning that in Botswana they are so desperate for teachers that they'll take anyone who can read and write... she ends up getting taken hostage by comical terrorists later.
 
janzee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess the starting salary will be $7.25hr and they'll all come from temporary services so no health coverage. So much savings that everyone in rich neighborhoods get a reduction in property taxes plus vouchers!
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The bar has been even lower than that for substitutes in quite a few states:

https://bestaccreditedcolleges.org/articles/how-to-become-a-substitute-teacher.html

Of course, a sub really only has to hold the fort for a day or two.


Yeah, Missouri's been doing this for ages, and it's a mixed bag.
You only need 60 credit hours to be a sub, and lots of subs have been pressed into full time teaching slots, both back in the day, and now.

My high school chemistry teacher passed away early into my junior year (which was over 20 years ago). She was replaced by a fully accredited teacher... that taught earth science and geology. She knew about as much about chemistry as I did, and it didn't go well. I also had a sub with no degree in Advanced Algebra for 2 months while my regular teacher was on maternity leave. That sub was amazing - if she'd had been my teacher for the rest of the year, I might have actually stuck it out and finished high school.

Bottom line, having a a teaching degree doesn't mean you're good at your job, and having no degree in and of itself doesn't make you a bad teacher. There's lots of room for fraud, abuse, and screwing up education of kids for years though, so oversight is crucial... and that's not going to happen.
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're doomed.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

