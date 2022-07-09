 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Pull up your fainting couch: 75% of the Paycheck Protection Act was pocketed by shareholders and your bosses   (stlouisfed.org)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Of course they were.

How do you think the American economy can be supported and trundled along during a pandemic? By food and toilet paper purchases, or by boats and campers and new car purchases?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm shocked (shocked!) that it was only 75% fraud.

(they're probably lying)
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess subby wants to ignore how well yacht builders did. One of many examples of the efficacy of trickle down economics.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much of that money was used to book private planes and busses to January 6th?
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was so happy to get my $950 extra money! Then found out it disqualified me for 3 months, on the PUA. Lol
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If found guilty, treat it like a third strike.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

djkutch: I guess subby wants to ignore how well yacht builders did. One of many examples of the efficacy of trickle down economics.


You won't even hear Reagan arguing for trickle-down economics anymore.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen dot gif.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ain't that America.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just remember this every time you hear some Republican complain about welfare fraud.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Austerity: Billionaires in business persuade millionaires in politics to think that everybody else is "lazy" and "entitled".

weddingsinger: How much of that money was used to book private planes and busses to January 6th?


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/02/the-capitol-rioters-arent-like-other-extremists/617895/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
By "fainting couch" do you mean "flamethrower?"
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Canada too. Or at least Alberta.

Federal government had a "wage top up" program for people still employed, but with reduced hours. The money went to the provinces for them to administer. Alberta took the money, then just didn't implement any kind of program.

Federal government had a "essential workers" benefit. Sent the money to the provinces. Alberta actually instituted this program......by changing the wording so that the normal list of "essential workers" used to justify making people flip burgers in a pandemic didn't apply, and the money was for "Required Fields" or something similar enough, but different. Basically very few people qualifed for this one time payment. Oh yeah, and your employer had to apply for it, and your employer would get the money. They weren't obligated to apply for you if you asked, and they weren't obligated to tell you that they applied for you and got the money.

Meanwhile the province kept biatching about TRUDEAU and the LIBERALS not helping people, but taking all the money, then refusing to help people.

I hate Jason Kenney so much.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But it's only when stimulus money goes directly to workers and the people that causes inflation. When it goes to business owners and the rich, that has no ill effect on the economy.
It's like the stock market. When its up, the rich get richer. When it's down, the poor get poorer.
 
adamatari
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The government at least also did the needful and gave money to people directly as well, plus created a child tax credit that successfully slashed child poverty, before Manchin and the republicans decided they wanted kids to grow up in deprivation and hunger.

But yeah, it's no surprise that money given to businesspeople goes into their pockets and never leaves - that is basically the story of the last 40 years or so of the American economy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shouldn't this be a Vintage tag?   Everything said in this article was said at the time the PPA enacted.   We all knew from the start.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's actually better than normal. Normally in order to get Republicans to agree to helping regular people it has to include a handout to wallstreet. Usually the ratio is 500:1 for every dollar that helps a regular person wallstreet gets 500. It's the price of doing business in Washington. If 25% actually went to help people that's awesome. Way better than usual.
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

adamatari: The government at least also did the needful and gave money to people directly as well, plus created a child tax credit that successfully slashed child poverty, before Manchin and the republicans decided they wanted kids to grow up in deprivation and hunger.

But yeah, it's no surprise that money given to businesspeople goes into their pockets and never leaves - that is basically the story of the last 400 years or so of the American economy.


FTFY. You were off by an order of magnitude.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
we should go back in time and never do it again
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep, our small businesses' PPP funds pretty much went towards rent checks.

Specifically, to a public real estate company with a market cap of over $6 billion which bought the building in 2019.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's only fitting that one of the signature achievements of TFG's reign was a program written with so many loopholes that could be used for graft, cheating and outright theft.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, as a new study by economist David Autor and others showed, the PPP was not well targeted. Only about one-quarter of PPP funds supported jobs that otherwise would have disappeared.

In addition, the study found that the PPP's benefits flowed disproportionately to wealthier households rather than to the rank-and-file workers that its funds were intended to reach.

/Features, not bugs.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Epicedion: By "fainting couch" do you mean "flamethrower?"


This is as close as I could get when searching for, "flamethrower fainting couch."
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/Lots of Pokemon references though.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My fainting couch got repossessed last month. Best I can offer is this farting conch.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Just remember this every time you hear some Republican complain about welfare fraud.


Why would I want to hear a gear grinding rant about how they deserved it?
 
Watubi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First PPP went to the banks favorite customers.  The second PPP round, the applicant had to prove loss in sales due to the lockdown which disqualified most of the companies that took it during the first round.  First round bad, second round good.  Saved my company, my house and my a$$
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I took a 40 Grand a year pay cut as the only income in my house after the PPP ran out funding our double time for overtime on the unit.
 
