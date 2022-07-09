 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   It was botched maintenance, not a cyberattack, which Rogered millions of Canadians on Friday   (vancouver.citynews.ca) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jeez, how much Maker's Mark did they spill?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Let me guess, someone went on vacation and left behind an incompetent backup to safeguard mission critical systems?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let me guess, someone went on vacation and left behind an incompetent backup to safeguard mission critical systems?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Notabunny: Jeez, how much Maker's Mark did they spill?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
South Park has been as accurate at predicting the future as the Simpson

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"... which Rogered millions of Canadians on Friday."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Staffieri tells CityNews they've narrowed the cause of the outage down to a network system failure following a maintenance update that was done early Friday morning which caused some routers to malfunction.
"What that did was cause traffic to overload the network making them inoperable for our customers," he explained. "We removed and replaced that equipment and we were able to bring the networks back up."

So alcoholic Larry got in the switch closet and created a loop again?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
if they say it's not a cyber attack, it is totally a cyber attack. An insider told me today.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
sudo unemployment
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rogers: Canada's sorrier version of Comcast
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's the old saying?  Never attribute to malice what can be easily explained by incompetence?
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even changing out core routers and/or reverting bad firmware/OS doesn't take 19 hours...   I say BS!
 
