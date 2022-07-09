 Skip to content
(The Grio)   Racist Zoombomber indicted for racistly Zoombombing   (thegrio.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Federal agents in early November raided the Paintsville, Kentucky residence where Adams reportedly lived with his father. He allegedly confessed to the racist Zoombombing during questioning and admitting to stealing computer equipment to the tune of over $1,000 from Best Buy, per the outlet.

Oh this guy's just an all-around winner.

At my last job Covid hit and right after a professor wanted to host a 3D animation festival online, with a virtual world kind of like Second Life you could hang out in to view student projects. He wanted it open to the public. I told him it was a mistake, but I was overruled.

30 seconds after the festival launched someone showed up with a 3D avatar of a 20 foot tall penis that ran around the virtual environment spraying ethnic slurs on every wall he passed by. It took us fifteen minutes to get rid of him, finally, with a series of IP bans. He kept coming back from different locations.

Lock your meetings down, people, otherwise the dregs will show up.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Prosecutors say that despite the maximum five-year prison sentence Adams faces, federal courts are not likely to give maximum sentences to first-time offenders, according to Nola.com.

USA! USA! USA! USA!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Prosecutors say that despite the maximum five-year prison sentence Adams faces, federal courts are not likely to give maximum sentences to first-time offenders,... "

I have a hard time believing this is the 1st time - maybe in a Zoom meeting, but...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And of course he lives with a parent. It seems required for these alt-right shiatbags.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Multiple other incidents of racist online hijackings occurred from 2020 and on as virtual meetings increased in use, including during a University of South Carolina online session in April 2020.

In Feb. 2022, during a meeting of elderly residents in North Carolina, a man reportedly exposed himself, repeated the N-word and committed a lewd act, as previously reported by theGrio.


Racists have some weird fetishes.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hit him with the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, too.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'm not sure that applies if you have a publicly available Zoom call going on. You'd have to password protect it or something, otherwise it's like accessing a public web page.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

given how loosely it's been applied in the past, it's a toss up
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

To be fair, being a rugged individualist is hard. You have to hold down a job, you have to pay your bills on time, mommy doesn't cook your food or wash your clothes anymore. Being a racist online shiatgibbon is a more attainable goal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I guess shiatposting alone just doesn't cut it for some people. Poor bastards.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Adams?

That cuts like a knife.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, his music always sucked, but I had no idea he was this much of an asshole.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's why when I'm on a Zoom meeting with fifth graders, I only wave my dick around at them.  You get into Federal hate crimes and that's a whole 'nother world of hurt.  I stick to my lane.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't tell me it's not worth tryin' for
You can't tell me it's not worth dyin' for
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

For the love of God and all that his holy, please tell me you have screen shots.
 
chipaku
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please forgive me, I know not what I do
 
Lady J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The ... incident ... allegedly involved Adams using the N-word and telling the minors: "I am gonna hang you by the tree," as they shielded their eyes and began crying. He later posted a recording of the "Zoombombing" online...

10yr olds.  you chickenshiat little biatch...  sitting on your useless behind, terrorising 10yr children, hiding behind the internet.  well... 10yr olds probably would kick your ass.
and then you proudly share it with the world, like you're some kind of winner?

I'd be all right with you coming to a bad end, and that right soon.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I might, but I don't think so. I was responsible for kicking him, so screenshots weren't my first priority. I was working that night to keep the show running. Screenshots aren't your first go-to. Scrambling to get the racist penis out of the student showcase virtual world is the priority.
 
Lady J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I get it. If you don't want to post them here or email them to me, send me an address and I will meet you in person.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I swear that reads like a Neil Stephenson passage from Snow Crash.
 
