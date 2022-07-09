 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Santa Trump is convicted of murder. Easter Trump, Cupid Trump, The Great Pumpkin Trump, and New Year Baby Trump all trying to hide evidence to avoid convictions   (ktvu.com)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're ALL New Year's Baby Trump.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What comes to mind at "Santa Trump"


What comes to mind at "Santa Trump"
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? It's obviously the Great Trumpkin.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box

A towel wrapped in a box?  That is such a weird way to phrase it.  Do they mean the towel was inside a box that was gift wrapped?

/ also 'rendered' is the wrong word to use there
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A least stripper Valentine's Trump was left out of this.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SUBBY:New Year Baby Trump
Wanted for questioning
Wanted for questioning
 
KCinPA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The guy was 77? What's up with all the violence against old people?

"73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia"

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/07/09/teens-attack-kill-man-cecil-b-moore-avenue-north-philadelphia/
 
englaja
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Funny enough, I'd always seen Trump as more of a Grinch than a Santa.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the one that was president was Festivus Trump.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pics or Santa Trump doesn't exist
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box

A towel wrapped in a box?  That is such a weird way to phrase it.  Do they mean the towel was inside a box that was gift wrapped?

/ also 'rendered' is the wrong word to use there


Err - procedures for disarming/making safe explosive devices are termed "Render Safe Procedures."  I'm not sure how rendered safe doesn't work here
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
2020 Election Night | Santa Claus vs Donald Trump
Youtube YEigdzVSWF8
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Neondistraction: The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box

A towel wrapped in a box?  That is such a weird way to phrase it.  Do they mean the towel was inside a box that was gift wrapped?

/ also 'rendered' is the wrong word to use there

Err - procedures for disarming/making safe explosive devices are termed "Render Safe Procedures."  I'm not sure how rendered safe doesn't work here


Saying it was rendered safe implies that it was in fact unsafe at some point.  It was not.  It was determined to be safe, not made safe.
 
but I fark from there
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Santa Trump is going to grab you by the Ho! Ho! Ho!.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But Trump DID say he could kill someone and still get votes
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Pretty sure the one that was president was Festivus Trump.


Trump and serenity don't go together.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: But Trump DID say he could kill someone and still get votes


Well he wasn't wrong about that.  That's about the only thing I can think of that he wasn't wrong about, but hey, a broken clock and all that...
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KCinPA: The guy was 77? What's up with all the violence against old people?

"73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia"

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/07/09/teens-attack-kill-man-cecil-b-moore-avenue-north-philadelphia/


Dispostion: decidedly NOT sunny
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Neondistraction: The device was rendered safe after it was found to be a towel wrapped in a box

A towel wrapped in a box?  That is such a weird way to phrase it.  Do they mean the towel was inside a box that was gift wrapped?

/ also 'rendered' is the wrong word to use there

Err - procedures for disarming/making safe explosive devices are termed "Render Safe Procedures."  I'm not sure how rendered safe doesn't work here

Saying it was rendered safe implies that it was in fact unsafe at some point.  It was not.  It was determined to be safe, not made safe.


All jargon gets an automatic pass from conforming to standard usage rules, because the whole point of the existence of jargon is to communicate meanings that are not standard language usage.  Sad but true, professional jibba jabba is not required to follow standard usage, grammar, or meaning rules - just has to be consistent. Maybe rendering it safe is going oh whew it's a towel, maybe rendering it safe is cutting wires like it's a '90's action movie - but either way and all ways in between you're rendering it safe
 
KCinPA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: KCinPA: The guy was 77? What's up with all the violence against old people?

"73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia"

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/07/09/teens-attack-kill-man-cecil-b-moore-avenue-north-philadelphia/

Dispostion: decidedly NOT sunny


Nicely done! Frank certainly isn't happy about it
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: RolfBlitzer: Pretty sure the one that was president was Festivus Trump.

Trump and serenity don't go together.


Good point.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: SUBBY:New Year Baby Trump
[Fark user image image 850x782]Wanted for questioning


You know that fat bastard would blab his mouth off if he was sitting in a Jan. 6th Committee hearing. His lawyer would be telling him to shut up, but he would go Full Jessup and admit everything, while simultaneously blaming it all on everyone else.

Everyone under the bus!!!

Schiff or someone else on the committee needs to relentlessly goad him into appearing. "We'd love to see his brilliant performance on another cognitive test!", or "We just want to see how big his hands really are!"

Goad, chide, prod. Every day, all day. Who knows, it might cause him to finally stroke out.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: KCinPA: The guy was 77? What's up with all the violence against old people?

"73-Year-Old Man Dies After Group Of 7 Teens Brutally Attack Him In North Philadelphia"

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2022/07/09/teens-attack-kill-man-cecil-b-moore-avenue-north-philadelphia/

Dispostion: decidedly NOT sunny


img.republicworld.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
