 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor is ONLY on Big E Radio at 10:30 PM ET. This week has not one, but two spectacular cover songs, also Cloakroom, Megadeth, KMFDM, Electric Callboy, Isis, and *checks notes* an encore? Yep. Tune in friends   (bigeradio.com) divider line
21
    More: Live  
•       •       •

65 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 10:00 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's do this!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 850x462]

Let's do this!


You never, and I mean NEVER, disappoint.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kerry is having an 80s dance party, for any of you miscreants interested.

She promises a special late show shout out to Noise Factor.


....we all know what that means.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 850x462]

Let's do this!


I was going to say that we need a guy mooning the crowd/camera & you could label him our beloved Padre.  However, right about 9:00 & in a little bit there's a guy in a grey tank top with some serious moobs so that would probably work too...

/at least I think it's a guy, if not then she's rather ... er ... solid(?)
//nttiawwt
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: ....we all know what who that means.


Woo, at least some AS tonight somewhere

/flipped it on & rocking out to Oingo Boingo at the moment
//my HS Chem teacher turned me onto them WAAAYYY back when
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooops, Violent Fems.  Mid 80s dance music is kinda interchangeable/sounds quite similar...

/that & I'm too old to remember things any longer
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: ....we all know what who that means.

Woo, at least some AS tonight somewhere

/flipped it on & rocking out to Oingo Boingo at the moment
//my HS Chem teacher turned me onto them WAAAYYY back when


Soundtrack to your evening my friend.


And I know ALL about your evening.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Kerry is having an 80s dance party, for any of you miscreants interested.

She promises a special late show shout out to Noise Factor.


....we all know what that means.


Tuning in now -- somehow I missed my Kerry alarm -- listening to her Shake It Up with The Cars.

Recoil Therapy: Quick and Dirty: [Fark user image 850x462]

Let's do this!

I was going to say that we need a guy mooning the crowd/camera & you could label him our beloved Padre.  However, right about 9:00 & in a little bit there's a guy in a grey tank top with some serious moobs so that would probably work too...

/at least I think it's a guy, if not then she's rather ... er ... solid(?)
//nttiawwt


I just did a GIS for "homeless guy in a tanktop" in the hopes of doing a funny shoop, but instead it lead me to strange & dark places.

And here we are!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Has anyone in this class never a fan of Duran Duran?"

Me: *slowly raising hand*
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kinda pooped after a hard day of vacation mountain biking.  Time for some mind altering substances, Vampire Survivors and 80s cheese followed by rockin' tunes....
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: "Has anyone in this class never a fan of Duran Duran?"

Me: *slowly raising hand*


I love Duran Duran.  The Reflex is the song of my people.

/My people have many songs.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey, no jazz gigs tonight so I can actually tune in

Tell me, what hard rawk bands are the jazziest, Rev?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Kinda pooped after a hard day of vacation mountain biking.  Time for some mind altering substances, Vampire Survivors and 80s cheese followed by rockin' tunes....


Thanks man. I think one of these songs was your request.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Tell me, what hard rawk bands are the jazziest, Rev?


There's Kyuss.

There's....uh....Slayer.


They are the jazziest.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Lord Bear: Kinda pooped after a hard day of vacation mountain biking.  Time for some mind altering substances, Vampire Survivors and 80s cheese followed by rockin' tunes....

Thanks man. I think one of these songs was your request.


I think I requested at least 2 of the bands on your list... so probably.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Super Heavy Goat Ass.....pure Texas jazz.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AND THERE IT IS!!!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WHAM? A guilty pleasure? Shewt.

I was all prepared to yell at Kerry, but now I'm just dancing awkwardly while snapping my fingers!

Lord Bear: I love Duran Duran. The Reflex is the song of my people.

/My people have many songs.


:)

Don't get me wrong I don't hate them, just was never a big fan. In fact, one of my favorite songs is this version they did live:

Duran Duran - Come Undone (Live)
Youtube tz6kIKQp2L8
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GODDAMNIT, KERRY.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah, there's the Air Supply. Now the Noise Factor evenis complete
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.