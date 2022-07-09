 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Surprise. Change of plans. Zoom up in five. Stay safe. Thanks COVID for the now common tech   (jpost.com) divider line
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic: Wide use of Zoom.

I hope those congregations and communities remain safe.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They used zoom and the interwebs on Shabbat?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Jewish Federation of San Antonio said the FBI explained there was no longer a "known imminent threat,"

You are in Texas, there will always be an imminent threat
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The Jewish Federation of San Antonio said the FBI explained there was no longer a "known imminent threat,"

You are in Texas, there will always be an imminent threat


Its called the weather
 
Monocultured
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The Jewish Federation of San Antonio said the FBI explained there was no longer a "known imminent threat,"

You are in Texas, there will always be an imminent threat


Reasons I left, pt 1.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: They used zoom and the interwebs on Shabbat?


Compared to schlepping across town, Zoom isn't work.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the few worst things to come out of the pandemic: Wide use of Zoom.

I hope those congregations and communities remain safe.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I'm not a cat."
 
alienated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: They used zoom and the interwebs on Shabbat?


I might be wrong here , but at least Orthodox Jews cannot use anything with electricity , from sunset to sunset Friday to Saturday, but they have workarounds.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An imminent threat to Jews? Or as us Jews call it: just another day on planet earth.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  They could be using Teams.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, because the conservative threat to Jews across the planet is suddenly not as threatening as it was a few hours earlier.
 
