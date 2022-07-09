 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   There's an island in Europe that switches countries twice every year. Here's its story   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Spain, western corner of northern Spain, Pheasant Island, uninhabited place, Border irregularities, histories of the Basque Country, perplexing island, Basque Country  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But no one lives there, so it's really a non-issue.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they should try that with the Faulklands.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The World's Only Country-Swapping Island
Youtube dGwjtjgiivE
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I thought this was going to be about Cyprus.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Island That Switches Countries Every Six Months
Youtube mJZs_VLx6p4

You're welcome. Not to mention you have found yourself a kickass new channel. No seriously it's funny as hell. Check it out.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother-in-law is Basque. That is all I have to add to this thread.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: [YouTube video: The Island That Switches Countries Every Six Months]
You're welcome. Not to mention you have found yourself a kickass new channel. No seriously it's funny as hell. Check it out.


Tim's better because he actually goes places.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, what's the deal with illegals swimming across a river to get from Spain to France.  Just walk across a bridge.  There are no border controls.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news.
Everyone knows about this condominium.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a flag?
 
Iggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not too odd. Wait until you learn how the Basque castrate their lambs.
 
Kiler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: jaivirtualcard: [YouTube video: The Island That Switches Countries Every Six Months]
You're welcome. Not to mention you have found yourself a kickass new channel. No seriously it's funny as hell. Check it out.

Tim's better because he actually goes places.


You're both wrong
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Okay, what's the deal with illegals swimming across a river to get from Spain to France.  Just walk across a bridge.  There are no border controls.


It's summer and they felt like a swim.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Iggie: That's not too odd. Wait until you learn how the Basque castrate their lambs.


I'm guessing it's by mouth. The shepherd's mouth, not the lamb's mouth, because how would that even work?
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love border irregularities, especially exclaves and enclaves.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Does it have a flag?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Somehow I thought this was going to be about Cyprus.


Nah, Billy Ray doesn't tour in Europe that frequently.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thoreny: But no one lives there, so it's really a non-issue.


and it's "200 meters long" and the photos don't show an island at all

I now doubt the existence of Spain, France and islands
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [YouTube video: The Island That Switches Countries Every Six Months]
You're welcome. Not to mention you have found yourself a kickass new channel. No seriously it's funny as hell. Check it out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now that's how you do dual nationalities.
 
