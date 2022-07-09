 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Don't panic, buy organic   (theguardian.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So don't drink urine. Sheesh.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the United States.  Does "Organic" actually mean no weedkiller or pesticides?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
you can find just about anything in everyone if you can detect a small enough amount of it
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would bet there are detectable levels of natural but toxic chemicals like formaldehyde and nicotine in urine.  I'd bet there are also detectable levels of artificial colors and flavors in there as well.
It's kind of how chemistry works.  Everything is everywhere, so you should have a special reason to believe something doesn't belong somewhere before letting yourself get worked up about it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In, as you say, the mud.
 
full8me
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: It's the United States.  Does "Organic" actually mean no weedkiller or pesticides?


No.  It means no synthetic pesticides were used it their production... that we know of.
 
Tinstaafl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Tied to cancer" in much the same way that vaccines have been "tied" to autism
 
full8me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good to know.  Glyphosate is expensive these days so I can just go piss all over the weeds in the side yard.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: you can find just about anything in everyone if you can detect a small enough amount of it



Like plutonium.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: I would bet there are detectable levels of natural but toxic chemicals like formaldehyde and nicotine in urine.  I'd bet there are also detectable levels of artificial colors and flavors in there as well.
It's kind of how chemistry works.  Everything is everywhere, so you should have a special reason to believe something doesn't belong somewhere before letting yourself get worked up about it.


As we invent thousands of new substances that are entirely new to planet Earth every year, where should we draw the line between "everything is everywhere" and "maybe this new thing ends up too dangerous a substance to eventually be everywhere" ?


Corporate profitability in the present can't predict (and refuses to concern itself with) future health issues, you say?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tinstaafl: "Tied to cancer" in much the same way that vaccines have been "tied" to autism


Username reminds me to adjust my bootstraps.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i stated on the
1gal vinegar, 1 cup salt, 1 tbls soap
weed killer diet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: so you should have a special reason to believe something doesn't belong somewhere


Well, pesticides and microplastics shouldn't be in the environment because they are harmful to the environment.  So finding them in human urine is a really scary indicator of how widespread they are.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here's how I deal with weeds at my museum:

I put on gardening gloves and I yank the farkers out by hand whenever I see them, and toss them into the dumpster.  The other departments use pesticides, but I won't waste my preciously small budget on paying for pesticide usage training.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Big commodity crop seed is engineered to be "Roundup Ready." When the plant corn, or whatever, they apply glyphosate immediately before planting. Fields are soaked in it.

Most of those commodity crops are fed to cows, chickens and pigs. We consume those animals and their eggs & milk.

We also eat tons of grains soaked in Roundup.

So, yeah, buy organic when you can to reduce pesticide ingestion.
 
ThePea
‘’ less than a minute ago  

full8me: Good to know.  Glyphosate is expensive these days so I can just go piss all over the weeds in the side yard.


You do you, man, but wouldn't that fertilize the weeds rather than kill them? I know when I spread my morning gold in my garden, weeds (mallow, purslane, etc) jump up w/ everyone else.
 
