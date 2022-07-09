 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   What's going on with the 737 max these days? Oh..wow   (independent.co.uk) divider line
58
    More: Scary, Boeing, Southwest Airlines, Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines, Aircraft manufacturer Boeing, Air safety, Boeing 737, Flight  
•       •       •

2039 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If it's Boeing, I'm not going.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Screw that. I won't fly on a MAX if they get this exemption. F*ck Boeing.
 
hermit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
To me, the 737 MAX looks like a product designed by accountants instead of by people who love aircraft. They should kill it and start over with a team that is passionate about the art and craft of making great aircraft.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, that's not frightening at all.

Looks like the bean counting that McDonnell Douglas brought in finally caught up with them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ah yes, the famous 737 Dreamliner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hermit: To me, the 737 MAX looks like a product designed by accountants instead of by people who love aircraft. They should kill it and start over with a team that is passionate about the art and craft of making great aircraft.


So, not American make, then.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, that's not frightening at all.

Looks like the bean counting that McDonnell Douglas brought in finally caught up with them.


"MD bought Boeing with Boeing's money."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So planes need a safety system because the historical average of crashes is 2 for every two million commercial flights. But guns......
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this is what's going to make people want to fly or fly on those planes.

"You can fly on the death trap or spend/get paid the same and fly on another plane that's less likely to kill you."
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?


So there are a few things. Most of which aren't on any aircraft today (Airbus has SOME of it).

It all goes back to the question as to if the MAX should be treated as its own type (which would require considerable training and expense for airlines who have large legacy 737 fleets, the vast majority which would be redundant for someone qualified on a legacy 737), which avoiding, is a big selling point of the plane.

The obvious answer here is there should be a special max qualified cert which bridges the gap and can be accomplished in a fraction of the time and expense, and with better results, focusing on the stuff that matters, than treating it as a new type where the guy who has 1000s of hours under the legacy planes is just tuning out during it.

But, you know, we let politicians decide this and not pilots and engineers.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: Because this is what's going to make people want to fly or fly on those planes.

"You can fly on the death trap or spend/get paid the same and fly on another plane that's less likely to kill you."


The typical airline passenger long ago proved they just want to fly on what saves them 3 bucks, but will then biatch about it.

You get what you paid for.
 
Nogrhi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark Boeing in the ass with a cactus.  "We won't fly if you won't let us fly without regulation!".....   and????
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12455022/Boeing-prepared-to-let-737-Max-die-rather-than-comply-with-law-on-safety-improvements
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and when i say airbus has SOME of it, its on very recent planes, or options.

And i'm not going to get into an Airbus\Boeing pissing match. Both have their merits and reasons for detraction against all types and classes.

To give an example. I have a deck on my house. We know we are going to do an addition at some point, so don't want to sink a ton of money into it. The deck is grandfathered into code, but could use some improvements, and repairs.

But there is a breaking point with code in many things, where now i need to pull a permit and bring everything up to code, and shiat just cascades.

So you get what i call, the Deck of Theseus. Where we carefully figure out what keeps us JUST under requiring to come up to code, but still be able to do, each year, in parts.

At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?

So there are a few things. Most of which aren't on any aircraft today (Airbus has SOME of it).

It all goes back to the question


REGISTER TO READ MORE OF THIS COMMENT
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puting profits over safety...oh, who am I kidding? Boeing's done this for years.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  Who are they threatening?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeing... Boeing... bomb!

fark Boeing and their safety exemption request. They should be thankful they are an American Corp, else they'd have plenty of Senior Management looking at prison time for their willful disregard for safety
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I flew from Tampa to Sky Harbor on July 2nd.  Sat down in my seat and saw this....
Fark user imageView Full Size

I texted my brother and told him "Maybe this will be a shorter flight than I thought".  He didn't find it so funny.  Flight was fine.  Nice plane.  Didn't crash.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: and when i say airbus has SOME of it, its on very recent planes, or options.

And i'm not going to get into an Airbus\Boeing pissing match. Both have their merits and reasons for detraction against all types and classes.

To give an example. I have a deck on my house. We know we are going to do an addition at some point, so don't want to sink a ton of money into it. The deck is grandfathered into code, but could use some improvements, and repairs.

But there is a breaking point with code in many things, where now i need to pull a permit and bring everything up to code, and shiat just cascades.

So you get what i call, the Deck of Theseus. Where we carefully figure out what keeps us JUST under requiring to come up to code, but still be able to do, each year, in parts.

At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?


? It got grandfathered.  So the answer to your question at the end is, the moment it had to be grandfathered.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boeing has learned its lesson."

- Susan Collins
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ? It got grandfathered.  So the answer to your question at the end is, the moment it had to be grandfathered.


But those changes to code came about for good reason. We obviously can't tell everyone that built a deck that was compliant 10 years ago to tear it down and start over (or rewire your whole house, change your fire protection or plumbing up, railing heights, distance from your toilet to the closest wall, etc) every other year.

There is a point where you go, "OK, we can do better, but that is safe enough, or forcibly changing shiat on the fly  introduces new risk"

Likewise we can't say, "Hey, you have 2 wonky planks, or a stair, in that deck someone is going to get hurt on. You touch them, you need to tear the whole thing down" That isn't safe either.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hermit: To me, the 737 MAX looks like a product designed by accountants instead of by people who love aircraft. They should kill it and start over with a team that is passionate about the art and craft of making great aircraft.


Hey, the accountants just tell you how you spent the money. Blame the finance guys who tell you how to spend the money.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.. what?

Is this not the company that engaged in negligent homicide of hundreds?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From regulatory capture to regulatory blackmail.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?


It doesn't affect how the plane flies, it only affects how it crashes.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
air bus is safer
0
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: To give an example. I have a deck on my house. We know we are going to do an addition at some point, so don't want to sink a ton of money into it. The deck is grandfathered into code, but could use some improvements, and repairs.

But there is a breaking point with code in many things, where now i need to pull a permit and bring everything up to code, and shiat just cascades.

So you get what i call, the Deck of Theseus. Where we carefully figure out what keeps us JUST under requiring to come up to code, but still be able to do, each year, in parts.

At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?


Well, yesterday's Fark thread on this had a better article.  The system is called EICAS (Engine Indicating and Crew Alerting System) and it's part of the "glass cockpit".  It relays critical info on engine operation and systems failure messages.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We've Been Trying To Reach You About Your Aircraft's Extended Warranty..."
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?

So there are a few things. Most of which aren't on any aircraft today (Airbus has SOME of it).

It all goes back to the question as to if the MAX should be treated as its own type (which would require considerable training and expense for airlines who have large legacy 737 fleets, the vast majority which would be redundant for someone qualified on a legacy 737), which avoiding, is a big selling point of the plane.


And when you try to hide the systems changes made to the airframe in order to end run around type recertification you wind up with pilots who are unaware of things like MCAS, and then planes nose dive into the ground while the crews fight them all the way down.  But hey, FREE MARKETS, right?
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, I would think Boeing would be avoiding anything that even remotely smelled like skirting saftey protocols. Then again a goldfish has a longer memory than most consumers and 737 crashes are more than 3 news cycles old
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Znuh: If it's Boeing, I'm not going.


So Airbus then? Equally sketchy.

Or maybe you'll just do small aircraft and have much higher accident rates?

You'll get in a Boeing. You have little choice.
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Holy Fark, not gonna fly on one of those death tubes.

Cry cry cry, Capitolism, whaaa!

"I think our case is persuasive enough [to be granted an extension]... This is a risk I'm willing to take. If I lose the fight, I lose the fight."
Mr Calhoun added: "If you go through the things we've been through, the debts that we've had to accumulate, our ability to respond, or willingness to see things through even a world without the MAX 10 is not that threatening."

We had to go into debt to fix our shait human killer tube, whaa, why can't we just make money and not have to not kill people?
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x366]
Ah yes, the famous 737 Dreamliner.


[Fark user image image 395x750]


#172life
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only fly at 737 ft max, lose the windows and instruments, and all will be fine. You also have a built-in marketing campaign.

"737 Max. That's as high as you'll go."
 
guinsu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hermit: To me, the 737 MAX looks like a product designed by accountants instead of by people who love aircraft. They should kill it and start over with a team that is passionate about the art and craft of making great aircraft.


Welcome to capitalism
 
atomic-age
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: "Boeing has learned its lesson."

- Susan Collins


Someone get the lights, please.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Needs more snakes.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hermit: To me, the 737 MAX looks like a product designed by accountants instead of by people who love aircraft. They should kill it and start over with a team that is passionate about the art and craft of making great aircraft.


Ha ha ha.  That costs money. Have you honestly not stopped to consider what this would do to the shareholder? What is more important to you? A bunch of people getting to and from their destinations safely rich, or people having plenty of money to buy a super sized yacht? You need to get your priorities straight
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This reeks of the "too big to fail" mentality of outsized companies when they reach a certain stage and basically consider themselves capitalistic gods immune to the workings and laws of mere mortals.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LineNoise: and when i say airbus has SOME of it, its on very recent planes, or options.

And i'm not going to get into an Airbus\Boeing pissing match. Both have their merits and reasons for detraction against all types and classes.

To give an example. I have a deck on my house. We know we are going to do an addition at some point, so don't want to sink a ton of money into it. The deck is grandfathered into code, but could use some improvements, and repairs.

But there is a breaking point with code in many things, where now i need to pull a permit and bring everything up to code, and shiat just cascades.

So you get what i call, the Deck of Theseus. Where we carefully figure out what keeps us JUST under requiring to come up to code, but still be able to do, each year, in parts.

At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?


Kudos to the Ship of Theseus reference.  I learned about this philosophical problem by watching a Leo Goolden video during his re-build of the Tally Ho.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Lsherm: Does anyone know what system they want an exemption for? The article said "crew alert system" but I don't know what that means. Does it affect how the plane flies, or is this just a communications system for the crew?

So there are a few things. Most of which aren't on any aircraft today (Airbus has SOME of it).

It all goes back to the question as to if the MAX should be treated as its own type (which would require considerable training and expense for airlines who have large legacy 737 fleets, the vast majority which would be redundant for someone qualified on a legacy 737), which avoiding, is a big selling point of the plane.

The obvious answer here is there should be a special max qualified cert which bridges the gap and can be accomplished in a fraction of the time and expense, and with better results, focusing on the stuff that matters, than treating it as a new type where the guy who has 1000s of hours under the legacy planes is just tuning out during it.

But, you know, we let politicians decide this and not pilots and engineers.


Even the modifications made to the MAX 8 "should" have required no pilots be offline for training because it's basically a 737 with a more fuel efficient engine, which made it a huge selling feature.

BUT Boeing also modified it so that there was an automated mechanism (MCAS) that pushed the nose down under certain conditions that would cause a critical problem (ie nosedive into the ground...as we all saw happen...twice) if it wasn't manually overridden and they failed to mention it.

Engineers couldn't say anything because they're under massive NDAs and Boeing got off with a fine that wasn't even a slap on the wrist.
 
dosver30
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LineNoise: At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?


Yeah, the "grandfather's axe" method of skirting code enforcement can be slow but effective for rebuilding old structures like decks, sheds, and detached garages. Buddy of mine had a detached three-car garage that was grandfathered in. It was not only too large but was also built partially on easement. It was rotting out and the town would never issue him a permit for a rebuild. The solution? Take off the roof and tear down three walls, but leave the easement-encroaching wall standing. Tear up the floor, pour new floor, build new walls and roof, then tear down the original wall and rebuild that. Now it's considered a "remodel" and the town will happily issue the permits.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LineNoise: and when i say airbus has SOME of it, its on very recent planes, or options.

And i'm not going to get into an Airbus\Boeing pissing match. Both have their merits and reasons for detraction against all types and classes.

To give an example. I have a deck on my house. We know we are going to do an addition at some point, so don't want to sink a ton of money into it. The deck is grandfathered into code, but could use some improvements, and repairs.

But there is a breaking point with code in many things, where now i need to pull a permit and bring everything up to code, and shiat just cascades.

So you get what i call, the Deck of Theseus. Where we carefully figure out what keeps us JUST under requiring to come up to code, but still be able to do, each year, in parts.

At what point do i have a new deck that skirted code?


After you sailed it across an ocean?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cancel it. Safety first.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Cancel it. Safety first.


User name checks out......
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.