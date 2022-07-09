 Skip to content
(NPR)   Fark cancer, or fark the American healthcare systerm? ¿Porqué no los dos?   (npr.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Cancer we may be able to fix one day, the American healthcare system though...
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$30K?  Why doesn't she just get more monies?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
South Dakota.
 
Fissile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Best healthcare system in the world. Why do you hate America, subby?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: South Dakota.


For once, I don't think South Dakota is the problem. This happens all over America.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But the high costs prices of modern-day care have left millions with a devastating financial burden

FTFA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A pandemic was the perfect time to institute Universal Healthcare like Medicare For All. Unfortunately wealthy donors matter more than people in this shiathole country.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [i2.cdn.turner.com image 292x219]


Keep acting like it is just Republicans. Democrats ACA is our health system and our current President said he would veto Medicare for all if congress passed it.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

plecos: $30K?  Why doesn't she just get more monies?


She wasn't' rich enough to get more.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only 30k? She must have had insurance.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked in the health insurance industry for 20 years, (Blue Cross and Cigna) as claims adjustor, fraud investigator, medical underwriter... f*ck the Healthcare system.

Somedays I absolutely hated what I had to do.
 
Greywar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Loris: Only 30k? She must have had insurance.


Yup.  I have excellent insurance through my employer, and supplemental cancer insurance and im deep in debt too.  Probably will sell my house to cover it.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These stories make me feel even more brilliant for moving to NZ
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: A pandemic was the perfect time to institute Universal Healthcare like Medicare For All. Unfortunately wealthy donors matter more than people in this shiathole country.


Medicare For All would've saved at least 330K lives in the pandemic.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/universal-health-care-could-have-saved-more-than-330-000-u-s-lives-during-covid/

whither_apophis: But the high costs prices of modern-day care have left millions with a devastating financial burden

FTFA


"Access" to healthcare isn't healthcare itself. The Detroit Lions have "access" to the Lombardi Trophy, but they're not *getting* it any time soon.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Ragin' Asian: South Dakota.

For once, I don't think South Dakota is the problem. This happens all over America.


Incorrect.

South Dakota is part of the problem because they are continually electing people who don't have the interests of the public to make legislation or vote for judges that would prevent these problems from happening.
 
