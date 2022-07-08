 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Every now and then I'll go to Starbucks just for the shiats and giggles   (nypost.com) divider line
23
    Sick, Sandwiches, Foodborne illness, General Mills, new chicken sandwich, Breakfast sandwich, Food, Fast food, Starbucks baristas  
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chickenshiats.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/new-starbucks-opens-in-rest-room-of-existing-starbucks-1819564800
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They entered the chicken sandwich wars, and immediately surrendered following a gut bombing.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard the salmonella was ethically sourced.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's all shiats and giggles until someone giggles and shiats.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
'I'm suing for diarrhea'

No, you're not. You will not find a decent attorney willing to take the case. Can you prove you were sick? Yes. Can you prove it was because of that particular sandwich? No. You ate that sandwich and then pooped it out. Your evidence is gone. You might get Starbucks to settle out of court for a free coffee.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ew.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That sandwich looks and sounds gross AF.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: 'I'm suing for diarrhea'

No, you're not. You will not find a decent attorney willing to take the case. Can you prove you were sick? Yes. Can you prove it was because of that particular sandwich? No. You ate that sandwich and then pooped it out. Your evidence is gone. You might get Starbucks to settle out of court for a free coffee.


Just one person? Probably not. But if they find 200 people who got sick and they all ate the same sandwich from the same Starbucks, there's grounds for a case. This is how the FDA tracks down food recalls.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, you're ordering a chicken sandwich at Starbucks. Most reasonable people would know that they were putting themselves at significant risk of bowel-related distress at that point.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
the iced coffee black, is the best tasting coffee i've ever had.  i don't like hot beverages, and i can't find anything that tastes better and keeps me awake and alert in the mornings.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the iced coffee black, is the best tasting coffee i've ever had.  i don't like hot beverages, and i can't find anything that tastes better and keeps me awake and alert in the mornings.


It's the raw chicken that gives it that distinct flavor.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We call those "shiggles", subby.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After a few bites of that sammich, I had to poop, but there was a hobo washing his feet in the unisex toilet. He took forever.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd feel safer getting a sandwich from one of my upscale convenience stores with DIY coffee machines. It's been sitting in a hot box an hour, and they have ServSafe accreditation.

/RaceTrac in Dallas
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
StarB Suchi rolling out later this quarter.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read that headline and now that Bonnie Tyler song is stuck in my head.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The shiat at Starbucks always tastes burnt.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just go there for overpriced and caloric coffee drinks.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just came here to say that my
Starbucks is better than yours.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

//not a satire
 
fat boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Five day old?
 
