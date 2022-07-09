 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   And here you thought the rain was the worst part of living in Seattle   (usatoday.com) divider line
48
    More: Scary, Seattle, Earthquake, new study, major earthquake, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, larger area, Tsunami, feet of water  
•       •       •

1945 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 6:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was a big quake about 1100 years ago along the "Seattle fault" that lifted some parts of Puget Sound 20 feet or so.  Alki Point comes to mind.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Article is not about white guys with calf tattoos making sushi
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many of the most beautiful places to live are the result of geological risk factors. That's part of the price you pay. If your main concern is some 10,000-year event, move to Phoenix, Niamey or Novosibirsk.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.


Just a little wince...the 70s.   A lot of knowledge and understanding has been gained since then.   The CSZ has just been discovered and there was still debate for another decade or so  about whether it was still active or not.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.


My Mom graduated from CWU, and I teased her about her alma mater ruining Four Loko for everyone.

https://www.khq.com/news/four-loko-drink-makes-cwu-students-sick-read-statement-from-company/article_f51fde6e-9f5f-51b3-9f2b-393ddd2fe996.html

"That's YOUR generation," she said.

"No it's not....I'm Gen X."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the bright side, my place in Lynnwood will become waterfront property.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought it was all the junkies.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: On the bright side, my place in Lynnwood will become waterfront property.


Septic system back up?
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's ok.. nobody can afford to live there anyway

//nobody drive in New York City, there's too much traffic
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA Today wanting a piece of the Daily Express sky is falling pie, I see.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


Now I'm hard
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.


The space needle and major skyscrapers will survive, albeit with substantial damage to the lower 15 meters of those structures. Anything else will probably not be so lucky.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


it was right there that I started reading this in the Van Kam/ faux man in black commercial song/voice..

We Go Everywhere - Classic Commercial
Youtube oOQ3zijpL0c
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way to clean all of the bum pee stank off of the sidewalks.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was part of the nihilistic charm of the city. "If we all get wiped out by a tsunami, it would solve all the problems. And I'll probably be dead, so bonus."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be alligators when this happens?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: On the bright side, my place in Lynnwood will become waterfront property.


hmmm. "The_Sponge" may become SpongeBob_Squarepants.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


Mount Rainier doesn't even need to erupt to generate devastating lahars. The Electron lahar is not associated with any known eruption or major earthquake. The problem is that when volcanic gases containing sulfur come in contact with water, it creates sulfuric acid, which turns rock into mush. When the rock is sufficiently weakened, a big chunk of the mountain can slough off, along with all the covering ice and snow. All it takes is a very small earthquake to trigger a very large mudflow.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: The_Sponge: On the bright side, my place in Lynnwood will become waterfront property.

hmmm. "The_Sponge" may become SpongeBob_Squarepants.


Or SpongeKnob_SquareNuts

/it's a fascistic art house movie I highly recommend.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing scary enough in the news today?  Get the computer to make some shiat up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


I thought Mt Baker was the hot pick to go off after St Helens.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.


That does not agree with the current tsunami predictions. If the Cascadia subduction zone rips like it does every 500 years or so, causing a 9+ quake, the coast will be devastated but Puget Sound will be ok.  This article is talking about a 7.5 on the Seattle fault, which last happened 11,000 years ago. Possible, but pretty unlikely in a human lifetime. But the ones that happen every 500 years are damn scary. That a blink of an eye in geologic time.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now the worst thing about living here is the Timbers kicking the Sounders 3-0.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.

I thought Mt Baker was the hot pick to go off after St Helens.


Mt. Adams, Mt. Baker, Glacier Peak, Mt. St. Helens and Rainier are all active volcanoes. Adams, St. Helens and Glacier Peak are too isolated to cause much harm. It is possible that the big Cascadia quakes have triggered eruptions in the past.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Obligatory.

Almost Live!: Seattle Summer
Youtube rsP2LGal0gQ
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.


His hydrology might have been off.  A tsunami from a Cascadia Fault earthquake would have to basically make a 90 degree turn from the strait down to Puget Sound and lose considerable energy.  A Seattle Fault quake would have a direct effect on Puget Sound and be worse for the city.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That fault goes off like that every what? 20,000 years?  The Cascadia fault goes off about every 700 or so, and we are due.

That one won't drown the city, but it's gonna flatten it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I thought that was part of the nihilistic charm of the city. "If we all get wiped out by a tsunami, it would solve all the problems. And I'll probably be dead, so bonus."


The thing is, most people won't be dead, but they'll have few resources for living for quite a while.  The 1964 Alaska earthquake (9.2) didn't kill everyone but it destroyed a whole lot of infrastructure.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Will there be alligators when this happens?


Yes.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Obligatory.

[YouTube video: Almost Live!: Seattle Summer]


I would watch this but I only have a brief moment to put my SPF on....aaaaaaand it's gone.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Obligatory.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rsP2LGal0gQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


If only we got thunder like that. I love the rain but we don't get enough thunder storms.
 
Azz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quick! fark your cat cause it could happen tomorrow!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.

I thought Mt Baker was the hot pick to go off after St Helens.


I heard noises about that.   Would Vancouver, BC be a victim or just the beat seat in the house?

farm3.staticflickr.comView Full Size


I read recently that the Axial Seamount is likely the next to erupt.   We always hear about the subduction volcanoes, the Cascades, but not that far offshore the spreading ridges keep chugging away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Axial_Seamount
 
Azz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blondambition: Gordon Bennett: Obligatory.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rsP2LGal0gQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

If only we got thunder like that. I love the rain but we don't get enough thunder storms.


Same. I am a Northeast transplant and that's the only thing I miss weather wise
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.

The space needle and major skyscrapers will survive, albeit with substantial damage to the lower 15 meters of those structures. Anything else will probably not be so lucky.


But if the earthquake is a 10.5 then the Space Needle will just shatter and topple over since it's just made of concrete.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


With pleasure
 
Spermbot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Many of the most beautiful places to live are the result of geological risk factors. That's part of the price you pay. If your main concern is some 10,000-year event, move to Phoenix, Niamey or Novosibirsk.


Novosibirsk has another, more immediately dangerous condition.
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Read about this on facebook a couple days ago... man, you should've seen the sickos gloat. Everything from "flush out the homeless" to "God, strike them Libruls down!" type stuff.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Then again, you can't get gubmint greenbacks without some kind of threat ever looming.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Having witnessed the utter destruction Mt. St. Helens wrought, this scenario is terrifying.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: On the bright side, my place in Lynnwood will become waterfront property.


For someone else.....
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Circusdog320: In the 70's when I was at college in Ellensburg. The geology professor described a tsunami rolling down the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then slamming down a narrowing Puget Sound (those waves will be faster, higher way more destructive). There is historic geological record of this happening. Seattle, Tacoma and points south won't just be flattened, they'll be erased.

Just a little wince...the 70s.   A lot of knowledge and understanding has been gained since then.   The CSZ has just been discovered and there was still debate for another decade or so  about whether it was still active or not.


<Looks at the positions of the continents a few hundred thousand years ago>.....my guess is No.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Obligatory.

[YouTube video: Almost Live!: Seattle Summer]


I feel like the guy yelling, "woo hoo!" on the beach could actually help us all to understand this science stuff a little better.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Just wait until Mount Rainier goes off..
Say goodbye to Puyallup, Orting, Summer, Auburn, Tacoma, etc.


I'm in western MT and was thinking bout that recently. Winds depending, the valleys here could be choked out with ash and dust.  But hey, if I survive I might be able to afford a house in the area.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well that's one way to clean all of the bum pee stank off of the sidewalks.


They don't call it "Pee-O-Neer" Square for nothing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.