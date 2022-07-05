 Skip to content
(LabTown)   If you're going to set a fire in a school gymnasium, be sure to film yourself doing it, and absolutely post that video to social media   (lebtown.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My boyfriend owns a private security company that does alarm response for the school board. Tik Tok has proven to be a valuable tool in investigating who committed acts of vandalism since a lot of the kids breaking into the schools to vandalize them are filming the act and posting it to their Tik Tok accounts.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seriously kids, this is good advice. If you don't film yourself, you're just the idiot who got caught on grainy security cams doing something stupid. But if you do your own recording, you can be the idiot who chose the best angles and framing to be caught on camera doing something stupid. You want to look good on the nightly news report, right?
 
gas giant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are Catholic schools in Lebanon?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here's a pro tip for these wannabe badasses:
If you commit crimes with accomplices, they are going to turn you in when they get caught.
They will sell you out in a minute for a reduced charge or probation.
In this specific instance, the camera operator is the most likely one to be offered a sweet deal when they track his phone or social media account down.
 
Rosyna
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bot v2.38beta: There are Catholic schools in Lebanon?


Pennsylvania. Not the one with the Winchesters.
 
