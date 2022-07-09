 Skip to content
59
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have fun evicting the Palmetto bugs. They self-identify as sovereign citizens.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave


Guessing the microwave was wired incorrectly, caused an electrical fire and the water/mold damage is from the firefighters.

260 annually HOA fee

F*ck. That. Noise.  The second you close, those assholes will be all over you to fix everything, get the bug problem solved and re-sod the f*cking lawn, and they'll fine you for every day you don't.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Bleach and mothballs?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: What was in the microwave?


Smaller more powerful microwaves

Or popcorn left in too long
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Irving Maimway: I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave

Guessing the microwave was wired incorrectly, caused an electrical fire and the water/mold damage is from the firefighters.

260 annually HOA fee

F*ck. That. Noise.  The second you close, those assholes will be all over you to fix everything, get the bug problem solved and re-sod the f*cking lawn, and they'll fine you for every day you don't.



Agree

HOA + Fixer Upper = Life in hell where Karens rule hell
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Benevolent Misanthrope: Irving Maimway: I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave

Guessing the microwave was wired incorrectly, caused an electrical fire and the water/mold damage is from the firefighters.

260 annually HOA fee

F*ck. That. Noise.  The second you close, those assholes will be all over you to fix everything, get the bug problem solved and re-sod the f*cking lawn, and they'll fine you for every day you don't.


Agree

HOA + Fixer Upper = Life in hell where Karens rule hell


I wonder if it's possible to make an agreement with them that you'll fix the place up, and you'll pay the dues, but they won't f*ck with you for 2 years while you get everything done.

But then you're still stuck in HOA hell, so there's that.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will give them credit - they disclosed the problem and made it the first pictures. No fraud here - just a house with lots of issues to solve.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Fried rice syndrome
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HOA

/abesimpsonturnsaround.gif
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Pure evil.
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If a house is in an HOA, is the new buyer required to join that HOA, or is it possible to get out?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MathProf: If a house is in an HOA, is the new buyer required to join that HOA, or is it possible to get out?


You have to.  It is a stipulation of owning in that development.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave


It was probably from all the water they used to put out the fire.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: MathProf: If a house is in an HOA, is the new buyer required to join that HOA, or is it possible to get out?

You have to.  It is a stipulation of owning in that development.


There are two types of HOAs.. Some only exist to cover common area maintenance for private parks, shared resources like clubhouses, etc, and have very little other control over how you live.  They rely on city code enforcement to ensure you don't have neighbors with cars on blocks, appliances on front porch, etc.

Then there are gonzo HOAs that can run into the thousands of dollars per year.  Those typically cover common area landscaping, but then go further with huge admin overhead costs in the form of improvement boards that have to sign off on which shrubs you plant, what color you paint your house, etc, as well as roving enforcement goons that monitor your every movement, and cite you for having grass half an inch over compliance limits, etc.  Sure, they might throw in a BBQ once a year to justify the rest of their behaviors, but they generally don't do much of anything but suck up your money and do their best to make your life miserable.

Those second HOAs are 99.999% all staffed by people who were chosen last at every sport when they were growing up.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, this is a hot property!  Take advantage of this smokin' deal before someone else does!  Don't get burned by waiting too long!"
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn nightmare fuel:
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a fire sale at Zillo's!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As soon as someone buys that the HOA is going to start suing them.  There is probably a clause that prevents construction vehicles and work being done during the day or at night.
 
whtriced
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's my offer; I'll let you pay me $50 k to tear it down.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Pentaerythritol tetranitrate
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Fish.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HOA in Bradenton sounds like nightmare fuel.  World War Karen type shiat.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: God damn nightmare fuel:
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 388x576]


Apparently this house was staged by John Carpenter
 
but I fark from there
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It has good bones.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fire Inspector report available.

Ric Romero could have written that report.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Long ago, but from my memory the HOA fee was to pay for the Bayshore Gardens community center at the south end of 26th street. Pool, park, and such.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you like to fix things up, this place is for you.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


Fire.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aside from the burned areas, it's really quite nice
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oooh yeah, Florida. Good catch subby.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That person was living in fewer and fewer rooms as the mold damage crept in.

The exterior? Dazzle camouflage.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's hideous, They're insane asking that much for it. Oh wait, there are pictures of the interior?
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have fun evicting the Palmetto bugs. They self-identify as sovereign citizens.


As they should, since they didn't sneak across the border.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Damage caused by a faulty microwave, really? What was in the microwave?


It was probably a Samsung. I can close the door on my 3 year old Samsung with it off, and if I don't do it just rightit will come on and start cooking. There is no faulty component, it is just how it was made. I have no idea what engineer thought it would be a good idea to somehow make a circuit that energizes the equipment when the door switch is disengaged partway.
I have it on a wall switch, and turn the damn thing off when not using it. I would go buy a different brand, but a lot seem to be made with the same generic switch mechanism, so I don't know if it is worth the effort.

Go see if yours will do the same, with no timer set, gently pull the handle... it might start up.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Irving Maimway: I don't think all that black mold came from a microwave

Guessing the microwave was wired incorrectly, caused an electrical fire and the water/mold damage is from the firefighters.

260 annually HOA fee

F*ck. That. Noise.  The second you close, those assholes will be all over you to fix everything, get the bug problem solved and re-sod the f*cking lawn, and they'll fine you for every day you don't.


So...being a good homeowner?

Anyway, how long are we going to greenlight teardowns on Zillow?
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burned out husk with an HOA in Florida?

We just hit the fark you trifecta.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, I forgot to mention, vibrations in the house, like closing a door somewhere, will knock it into that improper running mode.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's the last time I invite Johnny Storm over for dinner! One fart and now look at this place!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x278]That person was living in fewer and fewer rooms as the mold damage crept in.

The exterior? Dazzle camouflage.


I didn't know that zebras could swim
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MathProf: If a house is in an HOA, is the new buyer required to join that HOA, or is it possible to get out?


It's attached to the deed, so, no, there's no getting out of it.

Don't want an HOA? Don't buy a home with an HOA.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, the prior owner didn't have their insurance paid?

Or is it in claims hell?

The kitchen and everything attached is going to have to go to the studs.
 
Valter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
N...number 20 is like ....well it's not that bad.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: So, the prior owner didn't have their insurance paid?

Or is it in claims hell?

The kitchen and everything attached is going to have to go to the studs.


Nobody says you have to fix your property after taking the claim payout.
 
ThePea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WOOD BURNING STOVE
Yeah, I bet.
 
ThePea
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But in all seriousness, if I was able to get a 203K mortgage I'd say this is a chance to have a great rental property on one side (seems it's both sides of a duplex?), though I would negotiate on the price.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The price has one too many zeros.
 
