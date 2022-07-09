 Skip to content
(NBC News)   NOT NEWS: Jury duty summons. NEWS: wrong person shows up. FARK: No one notices until after the trial   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow. If this is true (which I seriously doubt) - just, wow. What a f**king mess.
 
vestona22
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*sees which case*

No Country for Old Men - That's alright, I laugh myself sometimes...
Youtube 0yVhiuKqtSk
 
Myria
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In related news, popcorn futures mysteriously rose 1% in brisk trading Friday...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.


She's unwell and desperately needs to save face.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whoops I meant this:

The Office- Michael Scott No God No
Youtube 31g0YE61PLQ


/they both apply I guess
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Future TFG/GOP trials better make damn sure they check for this
 
Pincy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Awhhhh, big surprise, the shiat-smearing defamer is bleating on again about absolutely nothing?

Shut up and go back to work. Your 15 minutes of fame are over and nobody gave two farks.

Cry moar.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.


She also came out of it owing Johnny Depp north of 10 million dollars. Asking for a do-over sounds rational to me.

Depp probably doesn't want to do it again either, and after a mistrial the parties might be so exasperated that they are quicker to settle.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Awhhhh, big surprise, the shiat-smearing defamer is bleating on again about absolutely nothing?

Shut up and go back to work. Your 15 minutes of fame are over and nobody gave two farks.

Cry moar.


Sounds like you care quite a bit.
 
Saber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Give it up, you dumb twat.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.


She doesn't want to pay the money.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But she pooped in the bed.

POOPED IN THE BED!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So instead of one randomly selected, impartial member of the public she got a different randomly selected, impartial member of the public?

So what's the problem?

Did she shiat on one guy's bed but not the other?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a shiatshow
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the only question that will matter is if the person who served was eligible to serve. So long as they were a citizen it shouldn't matter. Courts have been known to go round up jurors at public gathering places like malls, no summons needed.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this," the documents state.

I guess. I'm pretty sure that my state does/used to allow you to show up, register, and hang around the jury pool all day, no summons required.  They'll even give you the $5 or whatever. As if that's how you'd really want to spend a day - I doubt they even get any bored old people to do it.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So has anyone made a poop joke yet?

This one isn't my favorite...

shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size


...but it's a solid number two.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the fault lay with the Post Office mis-delivering the mail, I don't see what the issue is. Was there fraud on the part of the woman who showed up?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: So has anyone made a poop joke yet?

This one isn't my favorite...

[shutupandtakemymoney.com image 625x607]

...but it's a solid number two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tell me you tried to fix the jury without telling me you tried to fix the jury.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: I think the only question that will matter is if the person who served was eligible to serve. So long as they were a citizen it shouldn't matter. Courts have been known to go round up jurors at public gathering places like malls, no summons needed.


Yeah, this is grasping straws. Juries are selected by lotto. Does it really matter who showed up as long as they were qualified?
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.


The lawyers need another yacht.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shouldn't her lawyers have noticed?  I mean, they were the ones that also approved the jury, right?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Shouldn't her lawyers have noticed?  I mean, they were the ones that also approved the jury, right?


They get so many removals but that is It. The jury is a lotto and the judge will pick the jury after the two sides do their removal choices. At least the jury duty I've done.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.

She also came out of it owing Johnny Depp north of 10 million dollars. Asking for a do-over sounds rational to me.

Depp probably doesn't want to do it again either, and after a mistrial the parties might be so exasperated that they are quicker to settle.


Depp chose this
Abusers abuse
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait a second. Her lawyer did not notice that the the juror was not 77? I thought they looked people up these days.

My opinion on this depends on whether or not the person who served as juror claimed to be the 77 year old.  If this person made a farking stupid mistake and if AH's legal team accepted the juror then tough. If this was someone lying to get on the jury then we got a major problem.

In any event that this was not noticed does not speak well of the court or either sides' legal team. (And if it turns out that they did notice and kept it in their pocket to create a mistrial if they lost then fark them.)
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: I think the only question that will matter is if the person who served was eligible to serve. So long as they were a citizen it shouldn't matter. Courts have been known to go round up jurors at public gathering places like malls, no summons needed.


The only other thing I can think of is whether the person who served went through jury selection, or if the swap happened between jury selection and trial. So long as the attorneys had the opportunity to vet the juror at issue regarding bias and the like, and she passed the selection process like any other juror, there's no real basis for thinking this might have changed the outcome.
 
vestona22
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: vestona22: Not that I paid much attention, but she didn't seem to come out of that hairball looking too good.  Not sure why she'd want to do it again.

She also came out of it owing Johnny Depp north of 10 million dollars. Asking for a do-over sounds rational to me.

Depp probably doesn't want to do it again either, and after a mistrial the parties might be so exasperated that they are quicker to settle.


So this actually makes some sense.  She doesn't seem to have a lot to lose.  But in the event of a mistrial, I wouldn't think there'd be much pressure on her to settle.  (IMHO they both looked a little cray-cray.)
 
Bungles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The case seems to be - given zero evidence presented otherwise - that a 77 year old juror looked young for her age, and also has a daughter...?
 
